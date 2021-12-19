 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: The possibility of a full NHL shutdown due to COVID-19

In today’s links, COVID (and the injury bug) strikes the Canadiens again, the promising play of the AHL call-ups, and the league debates another pause.

By Justin Blades
Nashville Predators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens cancelled their practice yesterday as a precautionary measure. It was later revealed that Artturi Lehkonen had enterred the COVID-19 protocol. [CTV News]
  • Jesse Ylönen is showing promising signs during his time in Montreal. [RDS]
  • He’s not the only AHL call-up standing out with the team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • In fact, Laurent Dauphin is making a case that he deserves a spot in the NHL outright. [Radio-Canada]
  • With no game to play, Jonathan Drouin had time to work on his craft:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Paul Maurice resigned from his position of Winnipeg Jets head coach on Friday. [Arctic Ice Hockey]
  • Looking at where Sidney Crosby’s 400 multi-point games place him in NHL history. [PensBurgh]
  • Team Canada will only get one pre-tournament game with its final roster before the World Juniors begin as several tune-up games get cancelled. [TSN]
  • Jason Spezza’s suspension was reduced from six games to four by Gary Bettman. [NHL.com]
  • Spezza will be unable to play anyway, because he is one of the players who have entered COVID protocol. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • It’s not just players and coaches, either:
  • With all the cases and various teams being shut down due to the Omicron variant, a full pause of the season isn’t out of the question. [Sportsnet]

