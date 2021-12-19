Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens cancelled their practice yesterday as a precautionary measure. It was later revealed that Artturi Lehkonen had enterred the COVID-19 protocol. [CTV News]
- Jesse Ylönen is showing promising signs during his time in Montreal. [RDS]
- He’s not the only AHL call-up standing out with the team. [Montreal Gazette]
- In fact, Laurent Dauphin is making a case that he deserves a spot in the NHL outright. [Radio-Canada]
- With no game to play, Jonathan Drouin had time to work on his craft:
Around the league and elsewhere
- Paul Maurice resigned from his position of Winnipeg Jets head coach on Friday. [Arctic Ice Hockey]
- Looking at where Sidney Crosby’s 400 multi-point games place him in NHL history. [PensBurgh]
- Team Canada will only get one pre-tournament game with its final roster before the World Juniors begin as several tune-up games get cancelled. [TSN]
- Jason Spezza’s suspension was reduced from six games to four by Gary Bettman. [NHL.com]
- Spezza will be unable to play anyway, because he is one of the players who have entered COVID protocol. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- It’s not just players and coaches, either:
As well as players and staff, hearing there are at least 13 NHL officials in the COVID protocol.— John Shannon (@JShannonhl) December 19, 2021
- With all the cases and various teams being shut down due to the Omicron variant, a full pause of the season isn’t out of the question. [Sportsnet]
