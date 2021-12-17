Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Expect an update later today on the status of fan capacity for Saturday’s game at the Bell Centre versus the Boston Bruins:
Montreal Canadiens statement regarding the measures announced by the Public Health pic.twitter.com/XdGlNhhtcq— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 17, 2021
- Carey Price and Paul Byron are slowly working their way back to the team. [TSN]
- Josh Anderson is not, with recovery now extended to eight weeks. [TSN]
- How it all went wrong for the Canadiens. [NBC Sports]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The league is ramping up its COVID protocols with so many players and staff members contracting the virus in recent days. [Yahoo! Sports]
- The growing list of players in COVID protocol, which added another four members of Montreal’s next opponent, the Boston Bruins, yesterday. [Sportsnet]
- With a short-handed roster, the Colorado Avalanche decided to play last night instead of postponing their game. [Sportsnet]
- The Winnipeg Jets will continue to run at 100% capacity for now. [Sportsnet]
- If the NHL still only had six teams, which current players would hold roster spots? [Yahoo! Sports]
