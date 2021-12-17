 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Update coming today on capacity for Saturday’s game

In today’s links, COVID runs rampant in the NHL, but some Canadiens players near returns from their injuries, and what would the league look like now with only six teams?

By Justin Blades
Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Expect an update later today on the status of fan capacity for Saturday’s game at the Bell Centre versus the Boston Bruins:
  • Carey Price and Paul Byron are slowly working their way back to the team. [TSN]
  • Josh Anderson is not, with recovery now extended to eight weeks. [TSN]
  • How it all went wrong for the Canadiens. [NBC Sports]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The league is ramping up its COVID protocols with so many players and staff members contracting the virus in recent days. [Yahoo! Sports]
  • The growing list of players in COVID protocol, which added another four members of Montreal’s next opponent, the Boston Bruins, yesterday. [Sportsnet]
  • With a short-handed roster, the Colorado Avalanche decided to play last night instead of postponing their game. [Sportsnet]
  • The Winnipeg Jets will continue to run at 100% capacity for now. [Sportsnet]
  • If the NHL still only had six teams, which current players would hold roster spots? [Yahoo! Sports]

