Bottom Six Minutes 31: Habs bust their slump against Philly

Coming into Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens had lost seven straight games, placing themselves in competition with the Arizona Coyotes for last place in the entire NHL. The Philadelphia Flyers paid the lowly Habs a visit, hoping to get an easy win as they struggle to enter the playoff conversation.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss the Habs instead getting the victory and breaking their seven-game slump.

This was possibly the best game the Canadiens have played this year. A dominant first period didn’t get them a big lead, and they almost lost the game altogether in the second, but they rallied in the third and eventually took the win in a shootout. There was a lot to like about this game, which is something you can’t often say about the 2021-22 Habs.

Cole Caufield put eight shots on goal, failing to score but clearly focused on generating as much pressure as possible. Artturi Lehkonen continued his excellent season with six shots of his own, chipping in with the game’s first goal as well. Cayden Primeau looked fantastic, helping to ensure the game didn’t slip away as it could have after the second period.

Despite these performances, my player of the game for this one is Laurent Dauphin, perhaps better known worldwide by the name of Larry Dolphins. Since being called up, he has put up three points in five games, including his goal on Thursday. He could become a legitimate bottom-six member of this team through their rebuild, and he’s likely earned the rest of this season as an audition for such a role.

Click the play button below for my full thoughts, and I’ll return as usual after Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins.