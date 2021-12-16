Canadiens vs. Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

With so many sports teams in North America reporting COVID cases, it was only a matter of time before restrictions began to come back into effect. Earlier in the week, we learned that teams in the province of Ontario would be reducing to half capacity going forward in an attempt to limit cases. Two hours before tonight’s game, the Montreal Canadiens agreed to a request from the Quebec government, and have locked down the Bell Centre to all but the players and staffs for tonight’s game versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

It has been a busy news day for the Canadiens, with Mattias Norlinder soon to be on his way home to continue developing in Sweden. For tonight’s game, Cayden Primeau has been recalled from the AHL, and will get the start to allow Jake Allen to rest up for Saturday’s game versus the Boston Bruins.

One of the positives from the loss on Tuesday night was a power-play formation that finally had Cole Caufield in his proper spot inside the left circle, and Mike Hoffman providing the same look on the opposite side. It didn’t lead to a goal, but perhaps with that experience and some more work on it since, the Habs will be able to increase their efficiency from the 12.8% is sits at right now.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Brett Kulak Kale Clague

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Cayden Primeau Jake Allen

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Scott Laughton Sean Couturier Travis Konecny Oskar Lindblom Claude Giroux Cam Atkinson Max Willman Kevin Hayes James van Riemsdyk Jackson Cates Patrick Brown Zach MacEwen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ivan Provorov Justin Braun Travis Sanheim Rasmus Ristolainen Keith Yandle Kevin Connauton