Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Frustration is starting to show as injuries and losses are taking their toll on the group, but the players know they have to stick together. [TSN]
- After Jeff Petry’s comments following Tuesday’s 5-2 loss, Dominique Ducharme insists that “there is no disorder in the system of play”. [CTV News]
- Good news — bad news: Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku return news (good!). Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak injury news (bad. So bad). [TSN]
- This season may very well be over, but it must be played to the bitter end so the Canadiens are going to have to find a purpose to play. [The Hockey Writers]
- Are Cole Caufield and Mike Hoffman best friends?
68 + 22 = <3#GoHabsGo | @SUBWAYCanada pic.twitter.com/1mhre4Y19p— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2021
- A bright side in Tuesday night’s loss.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Following a rash of COVID-19 cases across the league, the NHL is implementing enhanced protocols through at least Jan. 7, 2022. [ESPN]
- With Ottawa’s new Covid rules, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators’ home games will be limited to 50 percent capacity starting on Saturday. [Sportsnet]
- After being sidelined with a hip injury, Washington Capitals Nicklas Backstrom is expected to make his season debut Wednesday night. [TSN]
- The Edmonton Oilers, while frustrated after losing their sixth game in a row, know they can’t let mood become negative and toxic. [TSN]
- The challenges of playing through COVID-crushed rosters. [Sportsnet]
- It’s déjà vu all over again.
