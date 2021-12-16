 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Frustration is starting to show

In today’s links, the Habs will need to stick together as frustration starts to bubble over, Anderson's injury timeline doubled, the NHL implements enhanced Covid protocols as virus spreads, and more.

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Frustration is starting to show as injuries and losses are taking their toll on the group, but the players know they have to stick together. [TSN]
  • After Jeff Petry’s comments following Tuesday’s 5-2 loss, Dominique Ducharme insists that “there is no disorder in the system of play”. [CTV News]
  • Good news — bad news: Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku return news (good!). Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak injury news (bad. So bad). [TSN]
  • This season may very well be over, but it must be played to the bitter end so the Canadiens are going to have to find a purpose to play. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Are Cole Caufield and Mike Hoffman best friends?
  • A bright side in Tuesday night’s loss.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Following a rash of COVID-19 cases across the league, the NHL is implementing enhanced protocols through at least Jan. 7, 2022. [ESPN]
  • With Ottawa’s new Covid rules, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators’ home games will be limited to 50 percent capacity starting on Saturday. [Sportsnet]
  • After being sidelined with a hip injury, Washington Capitals Nicklas Backstrom is expected to make his season debut Wednesday night. [TSN]
  • The Edmonton Oilers, while frustrated after losing their sixth game in a row, know they can’t let mood become negative and toxic. [TSN]
  • The challenges of playing through COVID-crushed rosters. [Sportsnet]
  • It’s déjà vu all over again.

