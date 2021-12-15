We're made to suffer

Last night was Star Wars night in Pittsburgh, and I had a very bad feeling about it.

This season it seems like us Montreal Canadiens fans are made to suffer, it’s our lot in life. Don’t get me wrong, I wish I could wish away these feelings but this team is going down a path I cannot follow.

Despite Montreal being relatively even in both Corsi-for percentage (50.5%) and expected-goals-for percentage (49.1%) it seems that Montreal underestimated (Pittsburgh's) power. Other than a few distinct flashes it never felt that Montreal took much control.

All night, Montreal’s defence treated the puck like someone trying to sell them death sticks while the offense disappeared faster than the Millennium falcon escaping from a space slug.

That’s not to say that last night was all bad, Montreal did kill a five-on-three. An effort almost as admirable as the Bothans stealing the codes for the Endor base.

On top of that, Laurent Dauphin always seemed to be in the right place at the right time and set up two goals. In his experience as a pro hockey player, there’s no such thing as luck.

Ylonen’s goal was a great shot, one in a million, and with a cannon like that I wouldn’t be surprised if he used to bullseye womprats in his T-16.

This article is just one takeaway, from one game, in one year that has gone about as well as either Death Star. I’ll leave you then, with a quote from Luke Skywalker that i feel is particularly salient this season: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”