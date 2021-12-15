Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- It turns out Jeff Petry didn’t enjoy watching the Habs play any more than we did:
#Habs Jeff Petry says watching games while he was injured didn't give him any clarity on what's wrong with this team: "you watch it up top and there are times you are scratching your head... we're not making it easy on anyone except, most of the time, the other team"— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 15, 2021
- Dominique Ducharme has the freedom to try new things right now, but must not allow losing to become a habit. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
- Cole Caufield should finish the season in Laval in order to escape the mire that is the current Canadiens. [TVA Sports]
- Joshua Roy being cut is an illustration of Canada’s depth. [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the NHL, a pause to the season at this point remains unlikely. [TSN]
- Amid this sudden wave, player safety must come first. [The Hockey News]
- Connor McDavid is not a fan of a potential five-week quarantine period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 at the 2022 Winter Olympics. [TSN]
- Having suffered one of the worst team outbreaks last season, the Vancouver Canucks are being cautious after two positive tests. [Sportsnet]
- Trevor Zegras says he isn’t concerned after John Tortorella’s criticism of his highlight-reel assist last week. [Sportsnet]
- Are the Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup contenders? [ESPN]
- The United States have announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Junior Championships. [NHL.com]
- Bill Guerin has officially replaced Stan Bowman as general manager of the US Men’s Olympic Team. [ESPN]
