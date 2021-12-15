 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: “We’re not making it easy on anyone except [...] the other team”

In today’s links, Jeff Petry questions the team’s tactics, Dominique Ducharme has an opportunity to experiment and find hidden gems, the NHL deals with a COVID outbreak, and the Olympics are once again no longer a certainty.

By Nathan Ni
Los Angeles Kings v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • It turns out Jeff Petry didn’t enjoy watching the Habs play any more than we did:
  • Dominique Ducharme has the freedom to try new things right now, but must not allow losing to become a habit. [Journal de Montreal | Google Translate]
  • Cole Caufield should finish the season in Laval in order to escape the mire that is the current Canadiens. [TVA Sports]
  • Joshua Roy being cut is an illustration of Canada’s depth. [A Winning Habit]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the NHL, a pause to the season at this point remains unlikely. [TSN]
  • Amid this sudden wave, player safety must come first. [The Hockey News]
  • Connor McDavid is not a fan of a potential five-week quarantine period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 at the 2022 Winter Olympics. [TSN]
  • Having suffered one of the worst team outbreaks last season, the Vancouver Canucks are being cautious after two positive tests. [Sportsnet]
  • Trevor Zegras says he isn’t concerned after John Tortorella’s criticism of his highlight-reel assist last week. [Sportsnet]
  • Are the Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup contenders? [ESPN]
  • The United States have announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Junior Championships. [NHL.com]
  • Bill Guerin has officially replaced Stan Bowman as general manager of the US Men’s Olympic Team. [ESPN]

