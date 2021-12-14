 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Highlight] Jesse Ylönen scores his first NHL goal with a powerful slapshot

That’s the release that put him in the top-prospects conversation.

By Justin Blades
NHL: DEC 09 Blackhawks at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s career goal number one for the sniper.

