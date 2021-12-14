Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Jesse Ylönen scores his first NHL goal with a powerful slapshot That’s the release that put him in the top-prospects conversation. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Dec 14, 2021, 8:39pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Jesse Ylönen scores his first NHL goal with a powerful slapshot Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images That’s career goal number one for the sniper. Jesse Ylönen gets his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/p2SU0ismN7— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 15, 2021 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 30: Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins TSM: All is as the tank wills it [Highlight] Jesse Ylönen scores his first NHL goal [Highlight] Drouin fakes out Jarry with a deke View all 5 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: All is as the tank wills it [Highlight] Drouin fakes out Jarry with a deke Habs @ Penguins: Game thread Game 30: Habs @ Penguins Habs @ Penguins: Game preview Lions Bites: The roar is mightier than the growl Loading comments...
Loading comments...