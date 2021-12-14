Canadiens @ Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Penguins region: ATTSN-Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

As Montreal prepares for a game in Pittsburgh, they’ll first have to find out how many of their players are available to go. Jake Evans may not quite be ready to return to the lineup, and the same is true for Jeff Petry who is getting closer to a return, but may need another day or two. The club has already taken measures to replace them, as Corey Schueneman and Jesse Ylönen have been boosted up to the big club from the Laval Rocket.

Pittsburgh will be without its top scorer, Jake Guentzel, this evening, but second-leading point-getter Evan Rodrigues will be a quality replacement for him on the first line with Sidney Crosby. Rodrigues was a shooting machine the last time the two teams met, launching 12 shots on goal and scoring once, and he’ll be hoping to find that form once more having not scored since.

That previous game was also the last time the Habs found team success, dropping six in a row since November 27th, winless in the month of December. They’ve scored one or fewer goals in four of the games during that span, so at the very least it would be nice to see them increase that total in the final game of this mini road trip.

Alexander Romanov had two points the last time the teams played, and has been one of the team’s most consistent players in recent weeks. He’s been growing into his role well this season, and tonight is a chance for him to show off his 200-foot game once again.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mathieu Perreault Nick Suzuki Mike Hoffman Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen Michael Pezzetta Cédric Paquette Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alexander Romanov Jeff Petry Ben Chiarot David Savard Brett Kulak Kale Clague

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Evan Rodriuges Sidney Crosby Kasperi Kapanen Jason Zucker Jeff Carter Danton Heinen Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brock McGinn Drew O'Connor Brian Boyle Dominik Simon

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang Marcus Pettersson John Marino Michael Matheson Chad Ruhwedel