Tuesday Habs Headlines: A Roy on the Rise

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Joshua Roy has come a long way in the last year. [The Athletic]
- The Montreal Children’s Foundation opens it’s 13th outdoor rink in Saguenay. [Canadiens]
- We do not know who exactly is under consideration, but it has been reported that there are several women in the mix for the Habs’ next GM. [The Athletic | Yahoo Sports]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis and a staff member of the Hurricanes have all entered COVID protocol. [TSN]
- Six Calgary players including Elias Lindholm have been placed in COVID protocol. [Yahoo Sports | CBC]
- With COVID cases around the league on the rise, especially the Flames, the Olympics are in question. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
- There is no guarantee that the NHL will, in fact, attend the Olympics, or what the COVID situation will be, but before anything is definitively canceled, here’s a potential Team Canada roster. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Olympics are one of the topics on this week’s 32 thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- The Senators are watching their rising youth with equally rising hope. [Sportsnet]
- It’s no secret that the Oilers are slumping. They’d like score more, and hopefully first. [Sportsnet]
- Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Oilers’ depth behind McDavid and Draisaitl is holding the team back. [TSN]
- Tampa and Edmonton are on the opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to building around their stars. Who else has done well, and who else hasn’t? [NBC Sports]
- Anton Khudobin has been placed on waivers by the Stars. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
- Alex Pietrangelo and John Tavares express concern about how long a potential quarantine would keep them away from their families if they were to go to the Olympics. [Sportsnet | TSN | The Hockey News]
- The list of potential GMs in Vancouver is apparently 40 names long. [Sportsnet]
- If Rutherford is finding this stressful, he’s presenting a confident exterior. [Sportsnet | CBC]
- Robby Fabbri re-signs with the Red Wings for three years. [NHL]
- The Sioux Falls “Dash for Cash” intermission event was tasteless, and underscores a bigger problem. [The Hockey News]
Loading comments...