Tuesday Habs Headlines: A Roy on the Rise

Joshua Roy has made great strides in the last year, COVID is spreading through several NHL teams, and is putting the NHL presence at the Olympics at risk, potential GMs and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Joshua Roy has come a long way in the last year. [The Athletic]
  • The Montreal Children’s Foundation opens it’s 13th outdoor rink in Saguenay. [Canadiens]
  • We do not know who exactly is under consideration, but it has been reported that there are several women in the mix for the Habs’ next GM. [The Athletic | Yahoo Sports]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis and a staff member of the Hurricanes have all entered COVID protocol. [TSN]
  • Six Calgary players including Elias Lindholm have been placed in COVID protocol. [Yahoo Sports | CBC]
  • With COVID cases around the league on the rise, especially the Flames, the Olympics are in question. [Sportsnet | NBC Sports]
  • There is no guarantee that the NHL will, in fact, attend the Olympics, or what the COVID situation will be, but before anything is definitively canceled, here’s a potential Team Canada roster. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The Olympics are one of the topics on this week’s 32 thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • The Senators are watching their rising youth with equally rising hope. [Sportsnet]
  • It’s no secret that the Oilers are slumping. They’d like score more, and hopefully first. [Sportsnet]
  • Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Oilers’ depth behind McDavid and Draisaitl is holding the team back. [TSN]
  • Tampa and Edmonton are on the opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to building around their stars. Who else has done well, and who else hasn’t? [NBC Sports]
  • Anton Khudobin has been placed on waivers by the Stars. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Alex Pietrangelo and John Tavares express concern about how long a potential quarantine would keep them away from their families if they were to go to the Olympics. [Sportsnet | TSN | The Hockey News]
  • The list of potential GMs in Vancouver is apparently 40 names long. [Sportsnet]
  • If Rutherford is finding this stressful, he’s presenting a confident exterior. [Sportsnet | CBC]
  • Robby Fabbri re-signs with the Red Wings for three years. [NHL]
  • The Sioux Falls “Dash for Cash” intermission event was tasteless, and underscores a bigger problem. [The Hockey News]

