Monday Habs Headlines: Jake Allen hopes his team doesn’t go down the “dangerous avenue” of accepting losing

In today’s links, Allen tries to keep his team from getting into the losing habit, Romanov’s improvement this season, high hopes for Guhle, Bishop’s career-ending injury, and more.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • When losing becomes acceptable or a habit it’s “a really dangerous avenue to go down” and Jake Allen doesn’t want his team to go down that road. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Five Canadiens who most likely won’t be returning to Montreal’s lineup for the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Canadiens have high hopes for defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who’s clearing his path to make the Habs lineup. [Sportsnet]
  • Alexander Romanov’s improved play over the 2021-22 season has him being compared to Alexei Emelin. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Going back in time to select favourite starting lineups of Canadiens players from 2000 to 2010. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite his team's current struggles, Allen still has admiring fans.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After leaving Friday’s game, it was announced that Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to be out two weeks with a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
  • Marc Andre-Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks from the Vegas Golden Knights for practically nothing. But the goaltender is still going about business as usual — and it’s pretty good business. [The Hockey News]
  • The Canadian women’s hockey team take home a 5-1 victory over PWHPA all-stars on Saturday. [CBC]
  • A degenerative knee injury for goaltender Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars will mark “the end of his career”. [ESPN]

