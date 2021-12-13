Monday Habs Headlines: Jake Allen hopes his team doesn’t go down the “dangerous avenue” of accepting losing

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- When losing becomes acceptable or a habit it’s “a really dangerous avenue to go down” and Jake Allen doesn’t want his team to go down that road. [Montreal Gazette]
- Five Canadiens who most likely won’t be returning to Montreal’s lineup for the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens have high hopes for defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who’s clearing his path to make the Habs lineup. [Sportsnet]
- Alexander Romanov’s improved play over the 2021-22 season has him being compared to Alexei Emelin. [The Hockey Writers]
- Going back in time to select favourite starting lineups of Canadiens players from 2000 to 2010. [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite his team's current struggles, Allen still has admiring fans.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After leaving Friday’s game, it was announced that Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to be out two weeks with a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
- Marc Andre-Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks from the Vegas Golden Knights for practically nothing. But the goaltender is still going about business as usual — and it’s pretty good business. [The Hockey News]
- The Canadian women’s hockey team take home a 5-1 victory over PWHPA all-stars on Saturday. [CBC]
- A degenerative knee injury for goaltender Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars will mark “the end of his career”. [ESPN]
