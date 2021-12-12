Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kaiden Guhle’s second shot at World Juniors gold comes in his home city. [Red Deer Advocate]
- Yesterday’s top news story: Tyer Toffoli will miss eight weeks after hand surgery. [EOTP]
- Montreal can’t make the same mistakes with Mattias Norlinder’s develpment it made with Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s. [The Hockey Writers]
- What does the future hold for Dominique Ducharme? [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite the current status of the organization, the franchise is still valued at $1.6 billion. [Montreal Gazette]
- Vote for your choice to represent the Habs in the All-Star Game. [Canadiens.com]
- The new mask Carey Price could be wearing when he’s ready to return to action. [Instagram]
- The tribute Jake Allen received last night in St. Louis:
Second in Blues history in games played (289), wins (148) and shutouts (21). And we enjoyed every minute of all of it.— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 12, 2021
Thank you, @34jallen. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/RDRbHbDtVi
- ... and his reaction to it:
Bel hommage pour @34jallen.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 12, 2021
Nice tribute to Jake.
Merci @StLouisBlues. pic.twitter.com/1WsjSPyjzs
Around the league and elsewhere
- Gary Bettman may be fully committed to making hockey work in Arizona, but Quebec City remains an option going forward. [CBC]
- A degenerative knee injury will force Ben Bishop to retire. [ESPN]
- Players who want to play in the Olympics face a quarantine of three to five weeks in China should they contract the virus. [TSN]
- The NHL robbed the Buffalo Sabres of a point, admits the NHL. [NHL.com]
- This is what Montreal is up against in its quest to land Shane Wright:
December 12, 2021
Loading comments...