Sunday Habs Headlines: Kaiden Guhle eager to claim gold at home

In today’s links, Guhle will be a key player for Team Canada, a need for caution with Norlinder’s development, Jake Allen’s tribute, and more news on Olympics participation.

By Justin Blades
NHL: SEP 27 Preseason - Maple Leafs at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kaiden Guhle’s second shot at World Juniors gold comes in his home city. [Red Deer Advocate]
  • Yesterday’s top news story: Tyer Toffoli will miss eight weeks after hand surgery. [EOTP]
  • Montreal can’t make the same mistakes with Mattias Norlinder’s develpment it made with Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s. [The Hockey Writers]
  • What does the future hold for Dominique Ducharme? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite the current status of the organization, the franchise is still valued at $1.6 billion. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Vote for your choice to represent the Habs in the All-Star Game. [Canadiens.com]
  • The new mask Carey Price could be wearing when he’s ready to return to action. [Instagram]
  • The tribute Jake Allen received last night in St. Louis:
  • ... and his reaction to it:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Gary Bettman may be fully committed to making hockey work in Arizona, but Quebec City remains an option going forward. [CBC]
  • A degenerative knee injury will force Ben Bishop to retire. [ESPN]
  • Players who want to play in the Olympics face a quarantine of three to five weeks in China should they contract the virus. [TSN]
  • The NHL robbed the Buffalo Sabres of a point, admits the NHL. [NHL.com]
  • This is what Montreal is up against in its quest to land Shane Wright:

