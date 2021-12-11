 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Blues Top Six Minutes: We better lose ourselves

Nothing new under the sun as Montreal loses its sixth straight game.

By Anton Rasegård
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • So, Saturday night, the big night, game night, Saturday night. Sat-Ur-Day night!
  • No wins, huh?
  • Not a one.
  • Habs players are falling off the active roster quicker than people are dying in an Agatha Christie novel.
  • “And then there were none...”

First period

  • I remember exactly six months ago how much I cared about every game. Deeply unhealthy business.
  • Heart pounding, palms sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy.
  • Even bought a Reverse Retro jersey from Tricolore Sports and paid extra to have “RIBINSOIN 91” stitched on the back of it.
  • It’s kind of nice as a change just shrugging your shoulders when Pavel Buchnevich opens the scoring after environ une minute.
  • Still hopelessly dreadful to watch though.
  • There’s vomit on my sweater already.
  • Calming, refreshing, soothing for the soul...
  • ... just like a (mom’s) spaghetti, maple syrup, M&M stout.
  • Oh, Marco Scandella. I remember you.
  • Thanks to the Scandella trade, we now have Sean Farrell, Oliver Kapanen and William Trudeau in our system.
  • Regardless of the current troubles in paradise, that was good business from our recently departed GM.
  • Yep. You should have scored there Perreault. Well set up by Caufield; Montreal’s very own Elf.
  • Oh, Charlie Lindgren. Je te remember aussi.
  • He’s nervous, but he looks calm and ready.
  • No draft picks to be hopeful about from Lindgren’s departure.
  • Chiarot just threw Scandella to the ground and, with that, started a breakaway.
  • “Marco, trade lives with me!”
  • “Ergh, no way Ben.”
  • *shove*
  • Drouin’s playmaking vision à 2021 is wasted on this dumpster fire of a team.
  • Drou drops bombs, but he keeps on forgettin that his teammates don’t know how to score anymore.

Second period

  • Caufield to the box.
  • And nothing happens.
  • Canadien breakaway!
  • And nothing happens.
  • Blues breakaway!
  • And something happens!!
  • Sweet finish by some dude named Dakota Joshua. His deke had Allen visiting ol’ pals in row Z.
  • Dom Ducharme looks as if he’s forgotten what he wrote down pre-game, then the whole crowd goes so loud.
  • He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out.
  • He’s chokin’, how, everybody’s jokin’ now.
  • All jokes aside, Caufield feels hot tonight. If someone’s gonna score a comfort goal for the Habs, it could be him.
  • Blues cut through the Habs like a knife through butter on a power play and voilà, a humble vaudevillian VHL veteran by the name of Ivan Barbashev scores numéro trois.
  • Oh, Matthew Peca. I hardly remember you.
  • Have the Blues simply assembled the Canadiens fringe roster of 2019?
  • Then again, Matthew Peca would be a top six forward in the current, depleted Habs line-up.
  • The clocks run out, times up, over—blaow!

Third period

  • Just read that apparently our recently departed GM wanted to trade Lehky for Sammy Blais last year.
  • That would NOT have been good business.
  • In fact, ideas like those in principle cancel out the good ones, like the Scandella deal.
  • Bergie, you will always be a conundrum to the whole league.
  • Alexander Romanov! Vive le tsar! The Habs are on the board.
  • A power play. Could it be? Comeback time?
  • Snap back to reality.
  • Torey Krug makes it four.
  • Interesting defensive tactic to leave a point shooter all alone during a penalty kill. He could really pick his sweetspot there.
  • Jake Allen must hate his life right now.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Look, Ducharme is trying to develop him

2) It takes a lot of skill to miss from there

1) A dogfight between two 10-year-old Bassett Hounds

