Canadiens @ Blues Top Six Minutes: We better lose ourselves

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So, Saturday night, the big night, game night, Saturday night. Sat-Ur-Day night!

No wins, huh?

Not a one.

Habs players are falling off the active roster quicker than people are dying in an Agatha Christie novel.

“And then there were none...”

First period

I remember exactly six months ago how much I cared about every game. Deeply unhealthy business.

Heart pounding, palms sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy.

Even bought a Reverse Retro jersey from Tricolore Sports and paid extra to have “RIBINSOIN 91” stitched on the back of it.

It’s kind of nice as a change just shrugging your shoulders when Pavel Buchnevich opens the scoring after environ une minute.

Still hopelessly dreadful to watch though.

There’s vomit on my sweater already.

Calming, refreshing, soothing for the soul...

... just like a (mom’s) spaghetti, maple syrup, M&M stout.

Oh, Marco Scandella. I remember you.

Thanks to the Scandella trade, we now have Sean Farrell, Oliver Kapanen and William Trudeau in our system.

Regardless of the current troubles in paradise, that was good business from our recently departed GM.

Yep. You should have scored there Perreault. Well set up by Caufield; Montreal’s very own Elf.

Oh, Charlie Lindgren. Je te remember aussi.

He’s nervous, but he looks calm and ready.

No draft picks to be hopeful about from Lindgren’s departure.

Chiarot just threw Scandella to the ground and, with that, started a breakaway.

“Marco, trade lives with me!”

“Ergh, no way Ben.”

* shove*

Drouin’s playmaking vision à 2021 is wasted on this dumpster fire of a team.

Drou drops bombs, but he keeps on forgettin that his teammates don’t know how to score anymore.

Second period

Caufield to the box.

And nothing happens.

Canadien breakaway!

And nothing happens.

Blues breakaway!

And something happens!!

Sweet finish by some dude named Dakota Joshua. His deke had Allen visiting ol’ pals in row Z.

Dom Ducharme looks as if he’s forgotten what he wrote down pre-game, then the whole crowd goes so loud.

He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out.

He’s chokin’, how, everybody’s jokin’ now.

All jokes aside, Caufield feels hot tonight. If someone’s gonna score a comfort goal for the Habs, it could be him.

Blues cut through the Habs like a knife through butter on a power play and voilà, a humble vaudevillian VHL veteran by the name of Ivan Barbashev scores numéro trois.

Oh, Matthew Peca. I hardly remember you.

Have the Blues simply assembled the Canadiens fringe roster of 2019?

Then again, Matthew Peca would be a top six forward in the current, depleted Habs line-up.

The clocks run out, times up, over—blaow!

Third period

Just read that apparently our recently departed GM wanted to trade Lehky for Sammy Blais last year.

That would NOT have been good business.

In fact, ideas like those in principle cancel out the good ones, like the Scandella deal.

Bergie, you will always be a conundrum to the whole league.

Alexander Romanov! Vive le tsar! The Habs are on the board.

A power play. Could it be? Comeback time?

Snap back to reality.

Torey Krug makes it four.

Interesting defensive tactic to leave a point shooter all alone during a penalty kill. He could really pick his sweetspot there.

Jake Allen must hate his life right now.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Look, Ducharme is trying to develop him

2) It takes a lot of skill to miss from there

1) A dogfight between two 10-year-old Bassett Hounds