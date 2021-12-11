Canadiens @ Blues Top Six Minutes: We better lose ourselves

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- So, Saturday night, the big night, game night, Saturday night. Sat-Ur-Day night!
- No wins, huh?
- Not a one.
- Habs players are falling off the active roster quicker than people are dying in an Agatha Christie novel.
- “And then there were none...”
First period
- I remember exactly six months ago how much I cared about every game. Deeply unhealthy business.
- Heart pounding, palms sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy.
- Even bought a Reverse Retro jersey from Tricolore Sports and paid extra to have “RIBINSOIN 91” stitched on the back of it.
- It’s kind of nice as a change just shrugging your shoulders when Pavel Buchnevich opens the scoring after environ une minute.
- Still hopelessly dreadful to watch though.
- There’s vomit on my sweater already.
- Calming, refreshing, soothing for the soul...
- ... just like a (mom’s) spaghetti, maple syrup, M&M stout.
- Oh, Marco Scandella. I remember you.
- Thanks to the Scandella trade, we now have Sean Farrell, Oliver Kapanen and William Trudeau in our system.
- Regardless of the current troubles in paradise, that was good business from our recently departed GM.
- Yep. You should have scored there Perreault. Well set up by Caufield; Montreal’s very own Elf.
- Oh, Charlie Lindgren. Je te remember aussi.
- He’s nervous, but he looks calm and ready.
- No draft picks to be hopeful about from Lindgren’s departure.
- Chiarot just threw Scandella to the ground and, with that, started a breakaway.
- “Marco, trade lives with me!”
- “Ergh, no way Ben.”
- *shove*
- Drouin’s playmaking vision à 2021 is wasted on this dumpster fire of a team.
- Drou drops bombs, but he keeps on forgettin that his teammates don’t know how to score anymore.
Second period
- Caufield to the box.
- And nothing happens.
- Canadien breakaway!
- And nothing happens.
- Blues breakaway!
- And something happens!!
- Sweet finish by some dude named Dakota Joshua. His deke had Allen visiting ol’ pals in row Z.
- Dom Ducharme looks as if he’s forgotten what he wrote down pre-game, then the whole crowd goes so loud.
- He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out.
- He’s chokin’, how, everybody’s jokin’ now.
- All jokes aside, Caufield feels hot tonight. If someone’s gonna score a comfort goal for the Habs, it could be him.
- Blues cut through the Habs like a knife through butter on a power play and voilà, a humble vaudevillian VHL veteran by the name of Ivan Barbashev scores numéro trois.
- Oh, Matthew Peca. I hardly remember you.
- Have the Blues simply assembled the Canadiens fringe roster of 2019?
- Then again, Matthew Peca would be a top six forward in the current, depleted Habs line-up.
- The clocks run out, times up, over—blaow!
Third period
- Just read that apparently our recently departed GM wanted to trade Lehky for Sammy Blais last year.
- That would NOT have been good business.
- In fact, ideas like those in principle cancel out the good ones, like the Scandella deal.
- Bergie, you will always be a conundrum to the whole league.
- Alexander Romanov! Vive le tsar! The Habs are on the board.
- A power play. Could it be? Comeback time?
- Snap back to reality.
- Torey Krug makes it four.
- Interesting defensive tactic to leave a point shooter all alone during a penalty kill. He could really pick his sweetspot there.
- Jake Allen must hate his life right now.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Look, Ducharme is trying to develop him
2) It takes a lot of skill to miss from there
1) A dogfight between two 10-year-old Bassett Hounds
Loading comments...