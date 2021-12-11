Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Projected number-one overall pick Shane Wright expressed interest in being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens. [TSN]
- Arsen Khisamutdinov’s odd termination did not come out of nowhere. [La Presse]
- What will become of coach Dominique Ducharme at the end of this season? [Montreal Gazette]
- Former Canadien Jiri Sekac reflected on his time in Montreal and acknowledged his lack of professionalism as a reason for why he was unable to succeed. [TVA]
- Which players on the Canadiens are expected to attract some interest before the trade deadline? [TSN]
- A little blast from the past:
On January 7th, we're going back to our roots. A special jersey for a special night.— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 10, 2021
THIS is Old Time Hockey presented by The St-Albert Cheese Co-op.#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/cccNfRoNqv
Around the league and elsewhere
- NHL players’ participation in the Beijing Olympics still remains a question. [NHL]
- Despite the latest drama, the Arizona Coyotes will remain where they are. [The Baltimore Sun]
- Speaking of NHL teams and arena issues, what is going on with the Ottawa Senators? [Sportsnet]
- With Covid-19 preventing players from hitting the ice indoors, outdoor rinks have become a hot commodity. [The Boston Globe]
- Stan Fischler looked back on his illustrious career, after earning his spot in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. [ESPN]
