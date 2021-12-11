 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Shane Wright — Montreal would be “an unbelievable place to play”

In today’s links, the potential number one overall pick’s thoughts on the Canadiens, why Jiri Sekac didn’t work out, and what’s going on with the NHL and the Olympics.

By Aruny Siv
Kingston Frontenacs v Oshawa Generals Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Projected number-one overall pick Shane Wright expressed interest in being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens. [TSN]
  • Arsen Khisamutdinov’s odd termination did not come out of nowhere. [La Presse]
  • What will become of coach Dominique Ducharme at the end of this season? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Former Canadien Jiri Sekac reflected on his time in Montreal and acknowledged his lack of professionalism as a reason for why he was unable to succeed. [TVA]
  • Which players on the Canadiens are expected to attract some interest before the trade deadline? [TSN]
  • A little blast from the past:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • NHL players’ participation in the Beijing Olympics still remains a question. [NHL]
  • Despite the latest drama, the Arizona Coyotes will remain where they are. [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Speaking of NHL teams and arena issues, what is going on with the Ottawa Senators? [Sportsnet]
  • With Covid-19 preventing players from hitting the ice indoors, outdoor rinks have become a hot commodity. [The Boston Globe]
  • Stan Fischler looked back on his illustrious career, after earning his spot in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. [ESPN]

