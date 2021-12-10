 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Player development in the spotlight

In today’s links, Mattias Norlinder’s first AHL goal has re-centred discussion on the Habs player development, looking at potential trade candidates, and the Arizona Coyotes financial saga may not have ended yet.

By Nathan Ni
/ new
AHL: DEC 08 Manitoba Moose at Laval Rocket Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jeff Gorton will have to address the heart of the Habs’ woes — player development. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Mattias Norlinder may be the pilot case for whether the Habs can turn around their player development practices. [La Presse]
  • Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Montreal Canadiens were the most mentioned sports team in Canada on Twitter in 2021. [Sportsnet]
  • 25 trade candidates to watch, including Ben Chiarot and Brendan Gallagher. [Sportsnet]
  • Arber Xhekaj has been suspended indefinitely. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...