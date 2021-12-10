Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jeff Gorton will have to address the heart of the Habs’ woes — player development. [Montreal Gazette]
- Mattias Norlinder may be the pilot case for whether the Habs can turn around their player development practices. [La Presse]
- Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Montreal Canadiens were the most mentioned sports team in Canada on Twitter in 2021. [Sportsnet]
- 25 trade candidates to watch, including Ben Chiarot and Brendan Gallagher. [Sportsnet]
- Arber Xhekaj has been suspended indefinitely. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Can Lou Lamoriello salvage the New York Islanders’ season? [The Hockey News]
- Jim Rutherford is the Vancouver Canucks new president of hockey operations. [Sportsnet]
- Tij Iginla, son of Jarome, has been selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round of the WHL Entry Draft. [The Hockey News]
- The Arizona Coyotes’ arena operator says the NHL team still owes more than $2.706 million for rent and other expenses. [Sportsnet]
