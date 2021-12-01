 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Ryan Poehling hitting his stride

In today’s links, more mature Ryan Poehling doesn’t look like he’ll be heading back to Laval any time soon, Jonathan Drouin and Ben Chiarot talk about Marc Bergevin, and Brendan Lemieux is suspended for biting.

By Nathan Ni
Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • A maturing Ryan Poehling is finding his game. [CTV Montreal]
  • Who could have predicted that after November, Poehling would have more NHL goals than Cole Caufield? [La Presse]
  • Patrick Roy wants to be the next general manager of the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
  • Ben Chiarot and Jonathan Drouin lament Marc Bergevin’s dismissal. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Trevor Timmins’s draft history, a story in three acts. [La Presse]
  • Geoff Molson’s desired fresh start for the Canadiens must come within a minefield of complications. [The Athletic]
  • Daniel Brière ranks high on the list of potential replacements for Bergevin. [Sportsnet]
  • “Everyone has a shelf life there”: Max Pacioretty opens up about his departure from Montreal. [Daily Hive c/o Agent Provocateur (Podcast)]
  • How do you fix the Montreal Canadiens? [The Hockey News Podcast]
  • Joel Edmundson’s recovery trajectory has been difficult to predict. [La Presse]
  • The NHL’s 25 best puck-moving defencemen. [The Athletic]
  • Jakub Dobes is emerging as a key player for Ohio State. [The Lantern]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Brendan Lemieux has been suspended five games for biting Brady Tkachuk. [TSN]
  • Jack Hughes has signed an 8-year extension with the New Jersey Devils worth $64 million. [TSN]
  • Nazem Kadri could be pricing himself out of Colorado. [Sportsnet]
  • Jack Han talks about how to take positives from losses. [The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]
  • The NHL’s best team dogs. [ESPN]

