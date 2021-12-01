Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- A maturing Ryan Poehling is finding his game. [CTV Montreal]
- Who could have predicted that after November, Poehling would have more NHL goals than Cole Caufield? [La Presse]
- Patrick Roy wants to be the next general manager of the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
- Ben Chiarot and Jonathan Drouin lament Marc Bergevin’s dismissal. [Montreal Gazette]
- Trevor Timmins’s draft history, a story in three acts. [La Presse]
- Geoff Molson’s desired fresh start for the Canadiens must come within a minefield of complications. [The Athletic]
- Daniel Brière ranks high on the list of potential replacements for Bergevin. [Sportsnet]
- “Everyone has a shelf life there”: Max Pacioretty opens up about his departure from Montreal. [Daily Hive c/o Agent Provocateur (Podcast)]
- How do you fix the Montreal Canadiens? [The Hockey News Podcast]
- Joel Edmundson’s recovery trajectory has been difficult to predict. [La Presse]
- The NHL’s 25 best puck-moving defencemen. [The Athletic]
- Jakub Dobes is emerging as a key player for Ohio State. [The Lantern]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Brendan Lemieux has been suspended five games for biting Brady Tkachuk. [TSN]
- Jack Hughes has signed an 8-year extension with the New Jersey Devils worth $64 million. [TSN]
- Nazem Kadri could be pricing himself out of Colorado. [Sportsnet]
- Jack Han talks about how to take positives from losses. [The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]
- The NHL’s best team dogs. [ESPN]
