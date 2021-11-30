 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Goodbye and Hello

Evaluating where the Habs came from and where they’re going, Malkin and Price skate, Lemieux to have hearing, Mikko Koivu to have his number retired, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new
Minnesota WIld v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs’ path to what will probably be the right decision was not the most direct one, and probably took longer than it should have, but they got there in the end. [TSN | Sportsnet | Canadiens]
  • Jeff Gorton has been hired to work with the yet-to-be-announced GM to lead the Habs. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports | NHL | ESPN | CBC]
  • Marek and Friedman talk Habs among other things in this week’s 32 thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Price returns to the ice to skate without pads. [TSN]
  • Gallagher and Anderson had praise for their former GM. [Montreal Gazette | TVA | Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Mikko Koivu will become the first Minnesota Wild player to have his number retired. [NHL]
  • Evander Kane clears waivers. [TSN | NHL]
  • Brad Marchand suspended for three games for his infraction against Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [Yahoo Sports | NHL]
  • Fenway Sports Group will purchase “controlling interest” of the Penguins. [NBC Sports | NHL]
  • Evgeni Malkin skates with the Pens for the first time following knee surgery. [NHL]
  • Brendan Lemieux will have a hearing for biting Brady Tkachuk. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...