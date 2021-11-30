Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs’ path to what will probably be the right decision was not the most direct one, and probably took longer than it should have, but they got there in the end. [TSN | Sportsnet | Canadiens]
- Jeff Gorton has been hired to work with the yet-to-be-announced GM to lead the Habs. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports | NHL | ESPN | CBC]
- Marek and Friedman talk Habs among other things in this week’s 32 thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Price returns to the ice to skate without pads. [TSN]
- Gallagher and Anderson had praise for their former GM. [Montreal Gazette | TVA | Twitter]
What was always clear about Marc Bergevin was how much he cared about his players in Montreal, and man did he care about @BGALLY17. Asked Brendan tonight about this moment after a contentious negotiation in 2020 wrapped and he shared this story: https://t.co/6g9xXovEgQ pic.twitter.com/kpSlNTkxxb— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 30, 2021
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Mikko Koivu will become the first Minnesota Wild player to have his number retired. [NHL]
- Evander Kane clears waivers. [TSN | NHL]
- Brad Marchand suspended for three games for his infraction against Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [Yahoo Sports | NHL]
- Fenway Sports Group will purchase “controlling interest” of the Penguins. [NBC Sports | NHL]
- Evgeni Malkin skates with the Pens for the first time following knee surgery. [NHL]
- Brendan Lemieux will have a hearing for biting Brady Tkachuk. [NHL]
