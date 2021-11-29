Canadiens vs. Canucks Top Six Minutes: The new era starts with a loss

Pre-Game Thoughts

How long until there’s a “Fire Benning” sign in the crowd?

Oh...there’s one already

First game of the Jeff Gorton era, and the chance for the first win streak of the season

I feel unusually calm about the Habs for the first time in awhile, lets have fun!

First Period

Is the Canucks defence somehow worse than the Habs?

Michael Pezzetta is bringing that wildman energy, and gotta say I’m all about it.

Boy it’s sure nice to benefit from a quick whistle like that, even if David Savard made a really dope kick save too.

Also please get some shots on the opposing goalie Habs.

Or take a penalty.

And give up a power play goal.

Some say that the Canadiens are still cycling the puck along the blue line to this day, and other legends say that one day soon the team will shoot that puck.

Jeff Petry throwing a pro-wrestling forearm shiver to Bo Horvat rules though.

Oh baby that mini rush by Mattias Norlinder was beautiful, more of that aggressiveness kid!

I think Ryan Poehling is staying in Montreal for a bit y’all, great feed from Jonathan Drouin to tie the game!

All things considered, that period ending tied is a positive in my book.

Second Period

Okay the start to this period seems markedly better than the last one.

Ben Chiarot being a creative presence in the offensive zone is a wild sight to see.

This is now much less enjoyable, I think it’s time to call the “score a goal” play coach.

I meant for the Habs!

What an ugly turnover by Josh Anderson who seems to have shut off his brain for a moment.

My current thought is that Jake Allen is grossly underpaid.

Not a bad shift from Norlinder and Caufield, more of that please!

Oh Dvo, buddy that’s a tough miss.

What a pass and what a chance from Caufield and Drouin!

Well, win the third period right y’all?

Third Period

What are the odds this power play does something positive?

Holy crap how is the Canucks penalty kill that bad?

That was unsurprisingly abysmal.

And then they take a penalty, I don’t like this at all friends!

Hey they killed this one off!

Jake Allen again remains the brightest of spots on the Habs right now.

Oh no another power play.

At least the puck stayed in the zone for most of this one!

More Sami Niku please, the Finn keeps showing me flashes of things that I like.

Oh poor poor Ben Chiarot.

Who told Thatcher Demko he was allowed to be that good?

That game was somehow exactly what I expected, and still bitterly disappointing.

Godspeed Jeff Gorton, you’re in for a hell of a ride.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) In a couple of games, it will officially be mid-season. So there’s that.

2) This is what I would do if I were actively trying not to score goals

1) This is the feeling