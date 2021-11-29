Canadiens vs. Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST

In Canada: Sportsnet East/Ontario/Pacific (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Things have changed quite drastically since Saturday night for the Montreal Canadiens organization with plenty of turnover behind the scenes. On the ice, however not a single thing has been altered, with the same 20 players dressing for the same coching staff as we saw in that win in Pittsburgh.

Jake Allen will be back in the net as the Canadiens try for a sixth time to follow up a win with another victory. He was the biggest reason why the Habs came out on top in the last game, and is surely hoping for an easier night versus Vancouver.

His teammates will be salivating at the prospect of playing the Canucks again given how one-sided the matchup was last year. The visitors are still the same poor defensive team they were in the first half of 2021, though they still have the firepower to compensate.

With how porous the defensive-zone coverage is for both teams, there should be plenty of quality chances both ways. It will make for an entertaining game, whether you’re the type of person who wants to see the Habs get that second consecutive win, or just get treated to a show in this battle for the top pick in the upcoming draft.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Tyler Toffoli Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov David Savard Mattias Norlinder Sami Niku

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Vancouver Canucks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tanner Pearson Bo Horvat Conor Garland Nils Hoglander J.T. Miller Brock Boeser Justin Dowling Elias Pettersson Vasily Podkolzin Tyler Motte Jason Dickinson Alex Chiasson

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Oliver Ekman-Larsson Tyler Myers Quinn Hughes Luke Schenn Kyle Burroughs Tucker Poolman