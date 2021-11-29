Monday Habs Headlines: Geoff Molson starts cleaning house

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Geoff Molson pulled the trigger and fired Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmons and Paul Wilson and hired Jeff Gorton as the new executive vice-president of hockey operations. [EOTP]
- What does the new VP of hockey operations Jeff Gorton bring to the table? [TSN690]
- Bergevin says thanks. [NHL]
- Let the search for a new GM begin!
I’m told Jeff Gorton is not in Montréal but should be in town sometime Tuesday or Wednesday. You have to expect that at least 6 people will be interviewed for the GM position, but I’m told that names could be added in the process. @CanadiensMTL— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 28, 2021
- After an offseason to forget and an abysmal start to the season, it’s about time for a shakup. [WTOP News]
- Six fun facts about Sami Niku. [Twitter]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- LA Kings Brendan Lemieux has been offered an in-person hearing for biting Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk during Saturday’s matchup. In-person means there’s potential that Lemieux could be suspended for more than five games. [Sportsnet]
- With 273 power-play goals under his belt, Alex Ovechkin is just one away from tying the record currently held by Dave Andreychuk. [NHL]
- The San Jose Sharks placed Evander Kane on waivers on Sunday and if he clears, he’ll report to the AHL. Kane’s new agent is already calling other teams looking for a trade. [ESPN]
- Brad Lambert was one of the top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft but hasn’t yet been able to live up to expectations. Can he turn things around before the draft? [The Hockey News]
