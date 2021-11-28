Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- If you missed the news that broke just as the game began last night, Scott Mellanby has resigned from the position of assistant general manager. [EOTP]
- A bit before that news, Elliotte Friedman announced that the Canadiens had been granted permission to speak with Jeff Gorton about joining the Habs in a front-office capacity. [Sportsnet]
- Reportedly, this was all news to Marc Bergevin:
Selon certaines sources, Marc Bergevin a été surpris et blessé par les rumeurs impliquant Gorton et Mellanby. Même s’il a recommandé Mellanby pour le succéder, il n’était pas au courant des démarches en cours. Il a tout appris à travers les médias selon ce qu’on me rapporte.— Louis Jean (@LouisJeanTVAS) November 28, 2021
- Hiring a president of hockey operations makes sense as a first move for Geoff Molon. [Sportsnet]
- The current state of the Canadiens can be partially blamed on their drafting record from 2008 to 2015. [La Presse]
- What the future has in store for the next Canadiens general manager. [The Athletic]
- If Dominique Ducharme’s system is so hard to follow, he needs to come up with a new system. [Sportsnet]
- No one is looking forward to Joel Edmundson’s return more than Jeff Petry. [Montreal Gazette]
- Many of us were relieved that the youngest players on the team were still finding ways to stand out through this poor start, but Josh Anderson interpreted that as a message that the veterans needed to step up. [Journal de Quebec]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Shane Doan will be the general manager, Claude Julien the coach, for Team Canada this winter, whether that’s their current assignments for the Christmastime tournaments in Europe or the Beijing Olympics in February if the NHL decides not to go. [Sportsnet]
- Two New York Islanders games have been postponed due to COVID-19. [NHL.com]
- Matt Murray has been placed on waivers by the Ottawa Senators. [NHL.com]
- Artemiy Panarin has been fined $5000 for throwing his glove at Brad Marchand. [NHL.com]
- Brady Tkachuk called Brendan Lemieux a “brick head” after accusing the Kings forward of biting both of his hands in a fight last night. [Sportsnet]
