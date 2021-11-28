Bottom Six Minutes 23: The winds of change

We are witnessing the worst start to a season in the history of the Montreal Canadiens. It is still hard to believe that sentence is true just months after the team was in the Stanley Cup Finals, but it is. To make matters worse, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t present a great opportunity to improve anything on Saturday night.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss the Habs surprising everyone with a 6-3 win.

As fun as a high-scoring win like this can be, the Habs shouldn’t hang their hats on this one. Jake Allen stole the show, stopping 47 of 50 shots and giving his team the opportunity to pot their three empty-net goals in the third. If not for him, the score could have easily been flipped, so he was the clear player of the game in this one.

It is also impossible to discuss this game without talking about all of the front office news that came out while it was being played. Scott Mellanby resigned as Assistant General Manager, while it was also reported that the Canadiens are in talks with Jeff Gorton for an undisclosed role with the team. I’ve spent quite a bit of time on these podcasts providing my opinion on the team’s front office, and it seems like the winds of change are finally blowing through Montreal.

I’ve also been quite critical of Dominique Ducharme this season, but I have to hand it to him on one decision in particular from Saturday’s game. He put Artturi Lehkonen on the left side of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and they were arguably the best line for the Canadiens in that game. Hopefully he keeps them together, because they look like a potentially useful trio.

Click the play button below to hear my full thoughts on the game, as well as the front office talk that accompanied it. I’ll be back after Monday’s tilt with the Vancouver Canucks, by which time hopefully we’ll know more about any potential changes.