Canadiens @ Penguins Top Six Minutes: Passion in Pittsburgh

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

I was thinking of taking a shot every time the Habs made me groan in frustration tonight.

Then I thought it wouldn't be fair to you to read whisky-induced gibberish for 2.5 periods.

First period

It’s not a good sign that Ducharme already looks stressed and we’ve not even finished the anthem.

Gallagher draws a four-minute penalty after getting a stick to the face. So, it is possible.

Alas, just like Friday night, a four-minute man advantage is not taken advantage of.

Dvorak and Anderson go two-on-one but Anderson can’t capitalize.

Thankfully Allen is paying attention because somebody has to.

Anderson is too fast for his own good and zooms past the point of no return before he can get a shot off.

We’re getting a glimpse of some good ol’ fashion Anderson action — hits, shots, blocks. Call me crazy, but I’m feeling a powerhouse goal tonight.

Toffoli off the post!

First period ends on a positive note... scoreless.

Second period

Toffoli and Anderson get their wires crossed collide while trying to make a play. At least, I assume that’s what they were attempting.

Norlinder gives the Pens their first power play of the night for what the refs are calling hooking. They’re probably the only ones who would call that a hook, but I digress.

Wraparound attempt by Lehky but couldn’t get it past DeSmith.

Pez is taken down by Letang’s hip check and the refs are calling it tripping. I don’t know what rulebook the refs are referencing tonight but at least we’re on the PP.

Not that it matters.

The Pens are piling on the pressure and so far Allen is up to the challenge. But enough of that now.

Drouin goes five-hole with a beauty of a move and opens the scoring!

Norlinder stops the puck from trickling past Allen just as it creeps towards the goal line. Now that’s having your goalie’s back.

Second period ends on an even more positive note. Didn’t see that coming.

Third period

Lehkonen heads to the box for tripping. And guess what? It was actually tripping.

Rodrigues ties the game as soon as the power play starts.

Anderson muscles his way through pretty much everyone as he heads towards the net and passes to Niku who feeds the puck to Dvorak and...

We’re back in the lead 32 seconds later!

Holy hell, Allen! You could get arrested after robbing Rodrigues like that!

Lehky goal!! I was unprepared to feel these feels tonight.

Chiarot gets called for cross-checking. What, you don’t like having the lead, Ben?

DeSmith is pulled with three minutes left. Can one actually hold their breath for a full three minutes?

And Carter makes it 3-2.

That’s ok. That’s ok. That’s ok. We’re still up one. Hang in there, Allen.

Anderson with the insurance goal thanks to the empty netter!

Breathe.

Crosby, you jerk.

Anderson’s taken down as he rushes to the net but they’re calling it a goal so Anderson gets us another empty netter.

So does Toffoli!

Habs win 6-3. Whew!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A little bit of offence, a lot of intensity ... that’s what you’re looking for

2) He was so good he didn’t even need to shoot to score

1) We’ll just credit those two points to him