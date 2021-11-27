Canadiens @ Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Penguins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

An injury to Chris Wideman has forced Dominique Ducharme back to a normal 12-forward, six-defenceman rotation for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh. In will come Michael Pezzetta to play his fourth-line role once more, getting his first game action since Montreal’s previous game versus the Penguins.

It also means Ducharme has no choice but to use Mattias Norlinder on a regular pair (even if he does try to play other units for the vast majority of the game) and leaves him limited options for the power play which might allow Norlinder to get some offensive minutes. The Canadiens only had one power play in the teams’ first match, and the Penguins are the second-least penalized team in the NHL, so there may not be much opportunity for that to happen.

In goal, Jake Allen was saved for this game rather than the divisional matchup on Friday, perhaps with the idea of preventing another game of six goals against that Cayden Primeau and Samuel Montembeault combined for on November 18. The Penguins opted for a different approach, sending out Tristan Jarry against a fellow Metro team, and got rewarded with a shutout win over the New York Islanders. Tonight, facing one of the bottom teams in the league, the crease has been handed to Casey DeSmith on the second half of a back-to-back.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry Mattias Norlinder David Savard Sami Niku Alexander Romanov

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Evan Rodrigues Jason Zucher Jeff Carter Kasperi Kapanen Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brock McGinn Danton Heinen Brian Boyle Dominik Simon

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang Marcus Pettersson John Marino Michael Matheson Chad Ruhwedel