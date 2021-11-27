 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Have the Canadiens made any tactical adjustments since a loose game in Buffalo?

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Penguins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

An injury to Chris Wideman has forced Dominique Ducharme back to a normal 12-forward, six-defenceman rotation for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh. In will come Michael Pezzetta to play his fourth-line role once more, getting his first game action since Montreal’s previous game versus the Penguins.

It also means Ducharme has no choice but to use Mattias Norlinder on a regular pair (even if he does try to play other units for the vast majority of the game) and leaves him limited options for the power play which might allow Norlinder to get some offensive minutes. The Canadiens only had one power play in the teams’ first match, and the Penguins are the second-least penalized team in the NHL, so there may not be much opportunity for that to happen.

In goal, Jake Allen was saved for this game rather than the divisional matchup on Friday, perhaps with the idea of preventing another game of six goals against that Cayden Primeau and Samuel Montembeault combined for on November 18. The Penguins opted for a different approach, sending out Tristan Jarry against a fellow Metro team, and got rewarded with a shutout win over the New York Islanders. Tonight, facing one of the bottom teams in the league, the crease has been handed to Casey DeSmith on the second half of a back-to-back.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Mattias Norlinder David Savard
Sami Niku Alexander Romanov

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Samuel Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Evan Rodrigues
Jason Zucher Jeff Carter Kasperi Kapanen
Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brock McGinn
Danton Heinen Brian Boyle Dominik Simon

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson John Marino
Michael Matheson Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Casey DeSmith Tristan Jarry

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 23: Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...