Bottom Six Minutes 22: The worst of times

The Montreal Canadiens were in New York State on Friday, taking on a Buffalo Sabres squad sitting just above them near the bottom of the standings. The struggling Habs could view this as a favourable matchup, but they’d have to forget the 5-1 drubbing they suffered the last time they made that trip.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss them losing only 4-1 this time.

Despite giving up one less goal, I honestly think this game was worse than the 5-1 loss early in the season. They had a strong first period, then fell off an invisible cliff coming out of the intermission. They managed TWO shots in a 20 minute period in which they had a four minute power play.

Oh, and they gave up a short-handed goal on that four-minute power play. If you skipped this game, you’re one of the lucky ones.

I kept this one a little shorter than normal, as we’ll be right back in action tomorrow night. Click the play button below, and let’s all hope that a tired team can somehow not disappear after the first period tomorrow night.