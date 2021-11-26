Canadiens @ Sabres Top Six Minutes: Just send Norlinder home already

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Olofsson, Dahlin, Lehkonen, and Norlinder - Go Frölunda!

First Period

Thompson scores, from a Lehkonen turnover in Montreals zone, followed by some defence miscues. Here we go, again...

Montembeault with a brain fart, he has to scramble to make a fantastic save to keep the score at one down.

Post - Girgensons almost scores out of nothing.

Josh Andersson scores! Game is tied at one.

Toffoli goes down, but controls the puck and gets a good shot off.

Armia, then Caufield with giveaways in their own end.

Second Period

The Second period has started, not sure Montreal knows that. They barely get out of their own zone.

Olofsson gets in all alone on Montembeault, who somehow saves without knowing where the puck is.

It’s all Buffalo.

Dvorak with a sneaky move, Tokarski saves it after some initial problems.

Petry joins the attack, good moves, but drops the puck. Three-on-two the other way and Eakin makes it 2-1 Sabres.

Double power kill for Montreal.

Okposo gets like 15 chances, and scores on one of them. 3-1, blue.

Dvorak into the boards, awkwardly getting up.

... and a penalty to Montreal. Savard to the sin-bin.

Montreal kills off that penalty.

Norlinder TOI after the second period - 5:55. Montreal, and Marc Bergevin, seems to see it as a weakness to send him back to SHL.

Third Period

Gallagher-Evans-Lehkonen kickstarts the third period. No goal but a really good shift.

Almost Dvorak.

4-1, Thompson.

Another break for Buffalo, Montembeault saves.

Chaos, utterly chaos in their own end.

This is a team without any confidence; no-one, absolutely no-one wants the puck on their stick.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Someone has to win that game

2) You can’t say the Canadiens’ special teams haven’t been productive this season

1) One of the players is going to let this slip some night