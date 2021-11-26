Canadiens @ Sabres: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Sabres region: MSG Buffalo

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Both the Canadiens and Sabres had higher hopes when the season started than finishing near the bottom of the Atlantic Division, but now six weeks in, that’s where they find themselves, with the playoffs a distant dream. Neither club has been able to keep its best roster on the ice, and some key absences have proven critical ones.

You only need to look in goal tonight to see the biggest issues for both clubs. The Canadiens will be starting their third-string goaltender, Samuel Montembeault, in order to save their backup-turned-starter for tomorrow night, while Dustin Tokarski enters the net for Buffalo on a short leash. He was pulled from his last two starts, before the tables were turned as he came on in relief in the last game on Wednesday.

Offensively, it’s Artturi Lehkonen versus Tage Thompson to see which player can keep his hot hand; just like everyone imagined at the start of the year. One of the main reasons why Montreal’s plucky Finn is leading the way is because he’s able to do a lot of the work himself, bypassing a defence corps that hasn’t been playing much of a role in the offence or transition game (or in the defence either, if we’re being honest). In a bid to help them out, Dominique Ducharme is bringing Mattias Norlinder back into the fold, holding him as a seventh defenceman at the expense of Cédric Paquette, not ready to give the rookie blue-liner a spot on a pairing just yet.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov David Savard Sami Niku Chris Wideman Mattias Norlinder

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Jake Allen

Buffalo Sabres projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jeff Skinner Tage Thompson Victor Olofsson Anders Bjork Zemgus Girgensons Rasmus Asplund Arttu Ruotsalainen Dylan Cozens Kyle Okposo Vinnie Hinostroza Cody Eakin John Hayden

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Rasmus Dahlin Mark Pysyk Jacob Bryson Henri Jokiharju Robert Hagg Colin Miller