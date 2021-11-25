 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Ryan Poehling is “enjoying the ride” this time around

In today’s links, Poehling is enjoying playing his game while up with the big club, an argument for keeping Lehkonen around, the importance of camaraderie according to Gretzky, and more.

Nashville Predators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • During this call-up, Ryan Poehling is just playing his game and “enjoying the ride”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Marc Bergevin needs to start thinking about who’s expendable to make way for picks and prospects this summer. [The Hockey Writers]
  • With just a single win when away from home, the Canadiens discuss why they haven’t been able to find success on the road so far this season. [TSN 690]
  • While Artturi Lehkonen is usually flying under the radar, he’s been one of Montreal’s most dependable players for six seasons. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Wayne Gretzky says that the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have a certain intangible ingredient that has them closer to winning than people think — camaraderie. [Sportsnet]
  • The Buffalo Sabres shocked everyone with a strong start to the 2021-22 season. However, their past 10 games are showing signs of the Sabres everyone expected to see. [The Hockey News]
  • American Thanksgiving is the quarter-mark of the season, so let’s look back at what surprised us, what let us down, and what we’re watching. [Sportsnet]
  • After sustaining an injury during Saturday’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. [NHL]
  • Sidney Crosby may be preparing for the Beijing Olympics but he knows that the NHL’s participation is far from certain. [NHL]

