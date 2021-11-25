Thursday Habs Headlines: Ryan Poehling is “enjoying the ride” this time around

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- During this call-up, Ryan Poehling is just playing his game and “enjoying the ride”. [Montreal Gazette]
- Marc Bergevin needs to start thinking about who’s expendable to make way for picks and prospects this summer. [The Hockey Writers]
- With just a single win when away from home, the Canadiens discuss why they haven’t been able to find success on the road so far this season. [TSN 690]
- While Artturi Lehkonen is usually flying under the radar, he’s been one of Montreal’s most dependable players for six seasons. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Wayne Gretzky says that the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs have a certain intangible ingredient that has them closer to winning than people think — camaraderie. [Sportsnet]
- The Buffalo Sabres shocked everyone with a strong start to the 2021-22 season. However, their past 10 games are showing signs of the Sabres everyone expected to see. [The Hockey News]
- American Thanksgiving is the quarter-mark of the season, so let’s look back at what surprised us, what let us down, and what we’re watching. [Sportsnet]
- After sustaining an injury during Saturday’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. [NHL]
- Sidney Crosby may be preparing for the Beijing Olympics but he knows that the NHL’s participation is far from certain. [NHL]
