Canadiens @ Capitals Top Six Minutes: Hello Darkness My Old Friend

Let’s be real, I’m emotionally prepared to see Alex Ovechkin and his merry men destroy the Habs. It’s fine. sob

(But I would be extremely happy if they took this as a challenge and played really well and incredibly managed to win their second game in a row...)

First Period

Wow. Talk about unforced error... how do we feel about the power play these days, folks!?

Well, that’s a pretty resounding “not good” for how we feel about the advantage.

Eller isn’t even playing just to add insult to injury.

Habs. Habs what are you doing ??

?? Jake, arrrgg!!

How many times can someone just yell “HABS WHY” before it gets old? Asking for...me.

sigh

Jeff. Jeff, you’re better than this.

So how many goals is Ovi gonna score this game? (Oh god, the period isn’t even half way over.)

Please go spend some time in the offensive zone, Montreal.

Habs why.

HABS WHY.

I am going to go get a drink.

I have spiked my apple cider with whisky.

JAKE! Oh thank god.

Second Period

I love Gallagher. That is all.

I don’t love this power play very much though.

I don’t love five-on-five either.

I need more whisky.

At least this period is going by faster.

Or maybe I’m just paying less attention.

Oh man, Evans almost had another one. That was lovely. Even though it didn’t work.

(Look, just let me have this. There is nothing else going in this game.)

That shift almost looked like it was from a hockey team. Oh look. It’s Gallagher’s line again.

Someone give Cole Caufield a hug. That was nifty.

OH MY GOD IT’S A GOAL.

GOALLLLLLL CAUFIELDDDD!!!!!!

This is silly.

This game should not be this close.

Please leave Gally alone.

Third Period

Another chance from the Gallagher line.

STOP TAKING DOWN YOUR OWN GOALIE. YOU NEED HIM. HE JUST HAD A CONCUSSION .

. WEEEELP. Oh Habs. Why.

Every time there’s a decent chance for the Habs, it’s the Gallagher line.

Habs. Why.

And there’s still half a period to go. Oof.

A MINOR miracle to make playoffs? Try major.

...I’m very tired of looking forward to the power play with dread. It would be nice to have a good one one of these days. I’ve forgotten what it was like.

Thank the hockey gods that Allen stopped that.

PRINCE ARTTURIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (FROM GALLAGHER)

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. I am thankful for Jake Evans, Cole Caufield, Artturi Lehknonen and Brendan Gallagher. Oh, also Jake Allen, because I’m sure this could have been worse. I’m also thankful I can ignore this team for a few days.

Habs lose 6-3, and it was terrible.

Happy Thanksgiving to all our American friends!

I’m gonna go get more whisky.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Professional goal-scorer. Maybe things start to flow now

2) We don’t need another Weber situation

1) Shifting focus to the future