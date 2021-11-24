 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: How to deploy Christian Dvorak?

In today’s links, figuring out how to get the most out of the new centre, Jake Allen talks about concussion spotters and Alexander Ovechkin, and Nazem Kadri is having a career year.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • It’s time to shelter Christian Dvorak rather than expect him to take tough minutes. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Amanda Suzuki, mother of Nick and Ryan, joins Scott and Laura to talk about Nick’s journey to the NHL. [Locked On Canadiens (Podcast)]
  • Jake Allen is happy that the concussion spotter did his job, even if it meant coming out of the lineup. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Allen also discussed facing Alexander Ovechkin on Wednesday night. [La Presse]
  • At the quarter-pole, it’s been a rough start for Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Three potential trade destinations for Brendan Gallagher. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Guy Lafleur is striving to raise awareness as he battles lung cancer. [CBC]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to mediation as they attempt to settle a lawsuit against the NHL team. [Sportsnet]
  • Six candidates for Team Canada’s goaltender at the Olympics if Carey Price cannot go. [Daily Hive]
  • Are François Legault’s new hockey-centred initiatives aimed at bringing the Nordiques back to Quebec City? [La Presse]
  • Hockey Canada unveiled their new men’s and women’s Olympic and Paralympic hockey jerseys. [TSN]
  • Nazem Kadri is playing the best hockey of his career. [The Hockey News]
  • How important are faceoffs in hockey? [The Leafs Nation]
  • Maybe we should applaud the New Jersey Devils for trying something different with their “Jersey” jersies. [The Hockey News]
  • The NHL deserves credit for cracking down on cross-checking. [TSN]
  • Phillip Danault discusses why he’s always had so much success against Auston Matthews. [TSN (Audio)]
  • Sergei Bobrovsky playing like the goalie Panthers hoped he would be. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Why the Edmonton Oilers are different this season—or are they? [ESPN]
  • What do the Chicago Blackhawks do with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on July 13, 2022, the day both of them enter the last years of their contracts? [The Athletic]
  • Projecting the 2024-25 standings. [The Athletic]
  • Presenting Hockeyland, a documentary that looks at small Minnesota towns where high school players are stars. [The Guardian]
  • Sergei Zubov will serve as head coach of Team Russia at the upcoming World Juniors. [TSN]

