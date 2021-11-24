Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- It’s time to shelter Christian Dvorak rather than expect him to take tough minutes. [Montreal Gazette]
- Amanda Suzuki, mother of Nick and Ryan, joins Scott and Laura to talk about Nick’s journey to the NHL. [Locked On Canadiens (Podcast)]
- Jake Allen is happy that the concussion spotter did his job, even if it meant coming out of the lineup. [Montreal Gazette]
- Allen also discussed facing Alexander Ovechkin on Wednesday night. [La Presse]
- At the quarter-pole, it’s been a rough start for Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
- Three potential trade destinations for Brendan Gallagher. [The Hockey Writers]
- Guy Lafleur is striving to raise awareness as he battles lung cancer. [CBC]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to mediation as they attempt to settle a lawsuit against the NHL team. [Sportsnet]
- Six candidates for Team Canada’s goaltender at the Olympics if Carey Price cannot go. [Daily Hive]
- Are François Legault’s new hockey-centred initiatives aimed at bringing the Nordiques back to Quebec City? [La Presse]
- Hockey Canada unveiled their new men’s and women’s Olympic and Paralympic hockey jerseys. [TSN]
- Nazem Kadri is playing the best hockey of his career. [The Hockey News]
- How important are faceoffs in hockey? [The Leafs Nation]
- Maybe we should applaud the New Jersey Devils for trying something different with their “Jersey” jersies. [The Hockey News]
- The NHL deserves credit for cracking down on cross-checking. [TSN]
- Phillip Danault discusses why he’s always had so much success against Auston Matthews. [TSN (Audio)]
- Sergei Bobrovsky playing like the goalie Panthers hoped he would be. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Why the Edmonton Oilers are different this season—or are they? [ESPN]
- What do the Chicago Blackhawks do with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on July 13, 2022, the day both of them enter the last years of their contracts? [The Athletic]
- Projecting the 2024-25 standings. [The Athletic]
- Presenting Hockeyland, a documentary that looks at small Minnesota towns where high school players are stars. [The Guardian]
- Sergei Zubov will serve as head coach of Team Russia at the upcoming World Juniors. [TSN]
