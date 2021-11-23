 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canada’s Goalie

If Price is healthy, Team Canada’s net is still his, Kim Davis talks about the long road to a better NHL culture, injuries, fines, charities, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • If Carey Price is healthy, he’s still Team Canada’s starter. [CBC]
  • Cole Caufield’s season isn’t going the way anyone hoped, but he feels his time in Laval helped him out. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How using the 11 forward, 7 defenseman strategy works for the Habs right now, and more. [The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
  • It is impossible to deny that the Habs’ season so far has been a disaster. Can they turn it around? And should they even try? [Sportsnet]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Kim Davis talks about Kyle Beach, diversity, and how hockey culture is still in need of a lot of change. [Sportsnet]
  • Auston Matthews has raised $134,000 for men’s health, and will now shave his mustache. [Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Leon Draisaitl is uninterested in the individual accomplishments he is collecting. He wants to win. [NHL]
  • Kevin Hayes is back out of the lineup after re-injuring the muscles he had repaired in the off season. [NHL]
  • Kaapo Kakko should be a good player in the NHL, so why isn’t he? [The Hockey News]
  • This week’s 32 thoughts includes another Canucks loss, a new arena for the Islanders, the Penguins for sale, and more. [Sportsnet]
  • Ryan Hartman fined for slew-footing Ross Colton in the Wild/Tampa game. [TSN]
  • The NHL’s crackdown on cross-checking deserves some credit. [TSN]
  • Sportsnet isn’t leaving traditional play-by-play behind, but they are looking at other ways to share the game as well. [Sportsnet]
  • The Maritime Junior Hockey League will wear specially designed jerseys created with input from local First Nations leaders as part of their league’s week of reconciliation. [Yahoo Sports]

