Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canada’s Goalie

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- If Carey Price is healthy, he’s still Team Canada’s starter. [CBC]
- Cole Caufield’s season isn’t going the way anyone hoped, but he feels his time in Laval helped him out. [Montreal Gazette]
- How using the 11 forward, 7 defenseman strategy works for the Habs right now, and more. [The Athletic | Montreal Gazette]
- It is impossible to deny that the Habs’ season so far has been a disaster. Can they turn it around? And should they even try? [Sportsnet]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Kim Davis talks about Kyle Beach, diversity, and how hockey culture is still in need of a lot of change. [Sportsnet]
- Auston Matthews has raised $134,000 for men’s health, and will now shave his mustache. [Sportsnet | NHL]
- Leon Draisaitl is uninterested in the individual accomplishments he is collecting. He wants to win. [NHL]
- Kevin Hayes is back out of the lineup after re-injuring the muscles he had repaired in the off season. [NHL]
- Kaapo Kakko should be a good player in the NHL, so why isn’t he? [The Hockey News]
- This week’s 32 thoughts includes another Canucks loss, a new arena for the Islanders, the Penguins for sale, and more. [Sportsnet]
- Ryan Hartman fined for slew-footing Ross Colton in the Wild/Tampa game. [TSN]
- The NHL’s crackdown on cross-checking deserves some credit. [TSN]
- Sportsnet isn’t leaving traditional play-by-play behind, but they are looking at other ways to share the game as well. [Sportsnet]
- The Maritime Junior Hockey League will wear specially designed jerseys created with input from local First Nations leaders as part of their league’s week of reconciliation. [Yahoo Sports]
