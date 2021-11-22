Monday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin says he’ll always do what’s best for the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Marc Bergevin discusses his contract, the disappointing start to the season, Dominique Ducharme, and how he’ll always do what’s best for the Canadiens. [TSN 690]
- The GM says that players have pride and it would be “insane” for people to think they would purposely tank a season. [Sportsnet]
- Can we thank Joel Edmundson for Saturday night's victory over Nashville since it was his suggestion to change the Canadiens intro song back to Fix You? [Montreal Gazette]
- Cayden Primeau returned to the Laval Rocket on Sunday, suggesting that Jake Allen is ready to return. [EOTP]
- Almost 10 years ago, Bergevin was a breath of fresh air after Pierre Gauthier’s stint as the Canadiens GM, but it may be time for a new breath of fresh air. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- There have been many changes over the years in the game of hockey. Here are five prominent things that we’ll never see again in the NHL. [Hockey News]
- As a scout for the Seattle Kraken, Hall of Famer Cammi Granato continues to break new barriers. [Sportsnet]
- After being out of the lineup for the last four contests due to a lower-body injury, Nathan MacKinnon could be ready during the Colorado Avalanche's upcoming five-game road trip. [NHL]
- During his first NHL Saturday night, Phillip Broberg played a solid game and caught the eye of Edmonton Oilers’ head coach Dave Tippett. [Oilers Nation]
- Despite Covid concerns growing around the NHL, players still want to participate in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. [Sportsnet]
- Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point will be out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury suffered during Saturday’s game against New Jersey. [TSN]
