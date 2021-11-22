 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin says he’ll always do what’s best for the Canadiens

In today’s links, Bergevin says he’ll do what’s best for his team and that tanking would be “insane”, can we thank Edmundson for Saturday’s victory, despite Covid concerns players still want to go participate in the Olympics, and more.

2021 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Marc Bergevin discusses his contract, the disappointing start to the season, Dominique Ducharme, and how he’ll always do what’s best for the Canadiens. [TSN 690]
  • The GM says that players have pride and it would be “insane” for people to think they would purposely tank a season. [Sportsnet]
  • Can we thank Joel Edmundson for Saturday night's victory over Nashville since it was his suggestion to change the Canadiens intro song back to Fix You? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cayden Primeau returned to the Laval Rocket on Sunday, suggesting that Jake Allen is ready to return. [EOTP]
  • Almost 10 years ago, Bergevin was a breath of fresh air after Pierre Gauthier’s stint as the Canadiens GM, but it may be time for a new breath of fresh air. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • There have been many changes over the years in the game of hockey. Here are five prominent things that we’ll never see again in the NHL. [Hockey News]
  • As a scout for the Seattle Kraken, Hall of Famer Cammi Granato continues to break new barriers. [Sportsnet]
  • After being out of the lineup for the last four contests due to a lower-body injury, Nathan MacKinnon could be ready during the Colorado Avalanche's upcoming five-game road trip. [NHL]
  • During his first NHL Saturday night, Phillip Broberg played a solid game and caught the eye of Edmonton Oilers’ head coach Dave Tippett. [Oilers Nation]
  • Despite Covid concerns growing around the NHL, players still want to participate in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. [Sportsnet]
  • Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point will be out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury suffered during Saturday’s game against New Jersey. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

