Canadiens vs. Predators Top Six Minutes: Creativity wins the day

Some nice passing plays highlight a 6-3 win on home ice.

By Patrik Bexell
NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

  • Suddenly Montreal gives away the puck and Montembeault has to make a good save.
  • L’ARTTISTE!!!!!! 1-0, Artturi Lehkonen!
  • Someone just bowled over Montembeault, no whistle from the refs.
  • Waved off goal, because it was batted in with a glove. Great work by the ref to see that directly.
  • Evans-Gallagher-Lehkonen seems to be the only line that can get into the o-zone.
  • Montembeault with a big save on Granlund.
  • Preds leads shots with 15-9, not sure thats’s a winning recipe. Montembeault has been good but the defence has given up some high danger chances.

Second Period:

  • DVORAK GOAL!
  • Anderson holds the puck, draws in everyone before backhanding it to Christian Dvorak who has an open net. 2-0, good guys!
  • Montreal goes to the power play.
  • GALLY GOAL! The best of goals! 3-0.
  • Timeout Predators.
  • POEHLING, RYAN POEHLING!!! 4-0, great shot by the youngster!
  • LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!!! RYAN POEHLING! 5-0. 37 seconds between the goals.
  • We have a goalie change, the Preds goalie is chased.
  • Jeannot runs Montembeault, should have been a call, instead a ‘delay of game’ on Johansen. Montreal power play.
  • That pass from Romanov deserved a better result from Toffoli.
  • I hate fights, and then they fight again...

Third Period:

  • Extracurricular activities after a couple of minutes. Emotions are still raw after the second period finish.
  • Toffoli to the box.
  • Montembeault clean sheet has ended, as former Frölunda player Matt Duchene scores.
  • Not the best hockey at the moment.
  • Of course Artturi’s stick breaks as he is going for the shot on his breakaway.
  • 5-2, former Frölunda star Duchene gets his second of the night, on a power play that shouldn’t have been.
  • Another Montrealer to the sin-bin. The refs even getting the wrong guy for it... not to mention the call...
  • 5-3, Duchene... what a hattrick. 3:32 to go.
  • Empty net for Preds.
  • Toffoli with the empty net goal, Armia with the assist.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Now that’s a boxing match

2) It’s beautiful thing

1) Sometimes we get reminded of their talent

