Canadiens vs. Predators Top Six Minutes: Creativity wins the day

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

Suddenly Montreal gives away the puck and Montembeault has to make a good save.

L’ARTTISTE!!!!!! 1-0, Artturi Lehkonen!

Someone just bowled over Montembeault, no whistle from the refs.

Waved off goal, because it was batted in with a glove. Great work by the ref to see that directly.

Evans-Gallagher-Lehkonen seems to be the only line that can get into the o-zone.

Montembeault with a big save on Granlund.

Preds leads shots with 15-9, not sure thats’s a winning recipe. Montembeault has been good but the defence has given up some high danger chances.

Second Period:

DVORAK GOAL!

Anderson holds the puck, draws in everyone before backhanding it to Christian Dvorak who has an open net. 2-0, good guys!

Montreal goes to the power play.

GALLY GOAL! The best of goals! 3-0.

Timeout Predators.

POEHLING, RYAN POEHLING!!! 4-0, great shot by the youngster!

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!!! RYAN POEHLING! 5-0. 37 seconds between the goals.

We have a goalie change, the Preds goalie is chased.

Jeannot runs Montembeault, should have been a call, instead a ‘delay of game’ on Johansen. Montreal power play.

That pass from Romanov deserved a better result from Toffoli.

I hate fights, and then they fight again...

Third Period:

Extracurricular activities after a couple of minutes. Emotions are still raw after the second period finish.

Toffoli to the box.

Montembeault clean sheet has ended, as former Frölunda player Matt Duchene scores.

Not the best hockey at the moment.

Of course Artturi’s stick breaks as he is going for the shot on his breakaway.

5-2, former Frölunda star Duchene gets his second of the night, on a power play that shouldn’t have been.

Another Montrealer to the sin-bin. The refs even getting the wrong guy for it... not to mention the call...

5-3, Duchene... what a hattrick. 3:32 to go.

Empty net for Preds.

Toffoli with the empty net goal, Armia with the assist.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Now that’s a boxing match

2) It’s beautiful thing

1) Sometimes we get reminded of their talent