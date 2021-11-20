Canadiens vs. Predators Top Six Minutes: Creativity wins the day

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
First Period:
- Suddenly Montreal gives away the puck and Montembeault has to make a good save.
- L’ARTTISTE!!!!!! 1-0, Artturi Lehkonen!
- Someone just bowled over Montembeault, no whistle from the refs.
- Waved off goal, because it was batted in with a glove. Great work by the ref to see that directly.
- Evans-Gallagher-Lehkonen seems to be the only line that can get into the o-zone.
- Montembeault with a big save on Granlund.
- Preds leads shots with 15-9, not sure thats’s a winning recipe. Montembeault has been good but the defence has given up some high danger chances.
Second Period:
- DVORAK GOAL!
- Anderson holds the puck, draws in everyone before backhanding it to Christian Dvorak who has an open net. 2-0, good guys!
- Montreal goes to the power play.
- GALLY GOAL! The best of goals! 3-0.
- Timeout Predators.
- POEHLING, RYAN POEHLING!!! 4-0, great shot by the youngster!
- LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!!! RYAN POEHLING! 5-0. 37 seconds between the goals.
- We have a goalie change, the Preds goalie is chased.
- Jeannot runs Montembeault, should have been a call, instead a ‘delay of game’ on Johansen. Montreal power play.
- That pass from Romanov deserved a better result from Toffoli.
- I hate fights, and then they fight again...
Third Period:
- Extracurricular activities after a couple of minutes. Emotions are still raw after the second period finish.
- Toffoli to the box.
- Montembeault clean sheet has ended, as former Frölunda player Matt Duchene scores.
- Not the best hockey at the moment.
- Of course Artturi’s stick breaks as he is going for the shot on his breakaway.
- 5-2, former Frölunda star Duchene gets his second of the night, on a power play that shouldn’t have been.
- Another Montrealer to the sin-bin. The refs even getting the wrong guy for it... not to mention the call...
- 5-3, Duchene... what a hattrick. 3:32 to go.
- Empty net for Preds.
- Toffoli with the empty net goal, Armia with the assist.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Now that’s a boxing match
2) It’s beautiful thing
1) Sometimes we get reminded of their talent
