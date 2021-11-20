 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs’ beleaguered offence goes up against one of the stingier defensive teams.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: JAN 05 Predators at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

In a season full of low points, it’s difficult to set a new standard for poor play, but the Canadiens may have achieved that in a 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. There was only a handful of players on the ice who looked prepared to play a hockey game, and most of them were the most inexperienced members of the squad.

Dominique Ducharme decided that was enough of that, so tonight he’s removing one of those young players from the lineup. Michael Pezzetta exits the formation for the first time since his recall, and by the reports from earlier today, if the coach can’t have quality on defence, he’s going to go for quantity, inserting Chris Wideman back in for what could be an 11-forward, seven-defenceman setup.

The task for that group is to match up with a strong defensive team that also features a top-end group of offensive stars. If they’re not up to that challenge, it will be a fifth consecutive loss, and, for all intents and purposes, a very early start to preparations for next season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Joel Armia Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher
Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Mattias Norlinder David Savard
Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak
Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Nashville Predators projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Luke Kunin Mikael Granlund Matt Duchene
Tanner Jeannot Ryan Johansen Philip Tomasino
Yakov Trenin Colton Sissons Mathieu Olivier
Nick Cousins Thomas Novak Eeli Tolvanen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Roman Josi Dante Fabbro
Mattias Ekholm Alexandre Carrier
Mark Borowiecki Matt Benning

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Juuse Saros David Rittich

