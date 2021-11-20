 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Marc Bergevin not blaming injuries for poor record

In today’s links, Bergevin isn’t excusing his team’s poor play, the same frustration is mounting among Habs and Canucks fans, and how do the Red Wings approach analytics?

By Aruny Siv
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens-Workouts Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Marc Bergevin isn’t blaming injuries for his squad’s less than stellar start. [TSN]
  • Marc Bergevin on the Canadiens’ struggles, his future, Carey Price and the Blackhawks scandal [The Athletic]
  • With the Canadiens’ poor performances racking up, it remains a mystery as to why the team’s front office hasn’t reacted. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite their lack of success, the players aren’t blaming anyone else but themselves. [La Presse]
  • Our Jared Book talked with Tony Marinaro about the latest Habs loss. [YouTube]
  • Both Canadiens fans and Canucks fans seem to be in the same boat this season. [CBC]
  • Could the New York Islanders be a potential landing spot for Ben Chiarot? [Sports Illustrated]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Speaking of the Vancouver Canucks, why is their penalty kill so porous? [Sportsnet]
  • Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill shed some light on how he integrates analytics into his coaching. [NHL]
  • Islanders fans are in for a treat, as their new arena comes with some nifty new additions. [ESPN]
  • The Canadian women’s national team will renew hostilities with their long time rivals, as they get set to host the Americans. [CBC]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...