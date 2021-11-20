Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Marc Bergevin isn’t blaming injuries for his squad’s less than stellar start. [TSN]
- Marc Bergevin on the Canadiens’ struggles, his future, Carey Price and the Blackhawks scandal [The Athletic]
- With the Canadiens’ poor performances racking up, it remains a mystery as to why the team’s front office hasn’t reacted. [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite their lack of success, the players aren’t blaming anyone else but themselves. [La Presse]
- Our Jared Book talked with Tony Marinaro about the latest Habs loss. [YouTube]
- Both Canadiens fans and Canucks fans seem to be in the same boat this season. [CBC]
- Could the New York Islanders be a potential landing spot for Ben Chiarot? [Sports Illustrated]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Speaking of the Vancouver Canucks, why is their penalty kill so porous? [Sportsnet]
- Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill shed some light on how he integrates analytics into his coaching. [NHL]
- Islanders fans are in for a treat, as their new arena comes with some nifty new additions. [ESPN]
- The Canadian women’s national team will renew hostilities with their long time rivals, as they get set to host the Americans. [CBC]
