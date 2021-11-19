 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Looking at Jeff Petry’s future in Montreal

In today’s links, the case for and against keeping Petry, Marc Bergevin on the hot seat, and a firestorm within the Omaha Lancers organization.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: NOV 16 Canadiens at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Should the Habs keep Jeff Petry for next year and beyond? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Bad and boring is not a good combination for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • “If Marc Bergevin hasn’t built a contender by now, why would you believe he’ll ever do it?” [The Hockey News]
  • Stephane Richer hopes that his fight with depression can help others in their own battles. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Quebec premier François Legault announced the formation of a committee focused on increasing the number of Quebecers in the National Hockey League. [TSN]
  • As part of this initiative, the Quebec government is establishing an on-going dialogue with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. [La Presse]
  • Dr. Karl Looper, head of psychiatry at the Jewish General Hospital, is happy that Jonathan Drouin and Carey Price made their issues with mental health public. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Five questions with Georges Laraque. [Daily Hive]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Omaha Lancers’ coaching staff has resigned—and the players are threatening a boycott —over alleged budget cuts and treatment by team president and ownership. [The Hockey News]
  • Kim St. Pierre wanted to take advantage of her platform at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. [La Presse]
  • Trevor Zegras is finding his groove with the Anaheim Ducks. [The Hockey News]
  • The “All Disappointment” team for this season-to-date. No, it’s not just twenty Canadiens players. [Down Goes Brown]
  • Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong talks about why they went scorched earth and focused on the long-term: building through the draft. [The Athletic]
  • A new study by the University of Manitoba is looking into hockey parents and their behaviour at minor league games. [Global News]

