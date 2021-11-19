Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Should the Habs keep Jeff Petry for next year and beyond? [The Hockey Writers]
- Bad and boring is not a good combination for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- “If Marc Bergevin hasn’t built a contender by now, why would you believe he’ll ever do it?” [The Hockey News]
- Stephane Richer hopes that his fight with depression can help others in their own battles. [Montreal Gazette]
- Quebec premier François Legault announced the formation of a committee focused on increasing the number of Quebecers in the National Hockey League. [TSN]
- As part of this initiative, the Quebec government is establishing an on-going dialogue with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. [La Presse]
- Dr. Karl Looper, head of psychiatry at the Jewish General Hospital, is happy that Jonathan Drouin and Carey Price made their issues with mental health public. [Montreal Gazette]
- Five questions with Georges Laraque. [Daily Hive]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Omaha Lancers’ coaching staff has resigned—and the players are threatening a boycott —over alleged budget cuts and treatment by team president and ownership. [The Hockey News]
- Kim St. Pierre wanted to take advantage of her platform at the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. [La Presse]
- Trevor Zegras is finding his groove with the Anaheim Ducks. [The Hockey News]
- The “All Disappointment” team for this season-to-date. No, it’s not just twenty Canadiens players. [Down Goes Brown]
- Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong talks about why they went scorched earth and focused on the long-term: building through the draft. [The Athletic]
- A new study by the University of Manitoba is looking into hockey parents and their behaviour at minor league games. [Global News]
Loading comments...