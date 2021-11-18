Canadiens vs. Penguins Top Six Minutes: The head-scratching continues

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Caufield! Welcome back to the big team. Are we the big team?

And some fresh blood as Norlinder makes his NHL debut.

600th game for Brendan Gallagher! How is this guy still standing?

First period

Oh, for the love of...

Just over three minutes in and a gross turnover by Petry makes everyone scramble and Chiarot knocks Primeau way out of his net.

Then guess what happens?

Ding! Ding! Ding! A Crosby goal.

Ouch, Chiarot gets tripped and slams into the boards. He’s not looking so great but he’s up and at ‘em.

Beautiful setup started by Norlinder gives Dvorak a shot attempt and he goes wide even though he's about two feet from the net.

The Pens have the worst power play in the league. Armia decides to test that theory.

Yep, it’s true.

However, they’re better at 5-on-5 as Heinen one-times it the second the power play is over to make it 2-0.

I can’t even.

Second period

Last period ended with 15-5 in shots for Pens and a 3-0 lead.

Let’s just hope these next two periods have at least some kind of structure. I’m not even asking for a lot. Just some. A smidge even.

Nice glove save by Primeau. Ok, there ya go. Let’s build on that.

Caufield walking in three times in a row. Norlinder follows up and Toffoli almost tips it in. Nice energy. Keep building.

Seems like the plan is “everyone shoot”. I can get on board with that.

Serves me right for starting to feel a teensy bit of hope. We’re sitting at 4-0 now thanks to Blueger.

Make that 5-0 just to make sure that tiny bit of hope is totally obliterated.

Third period

Hey Montembeault. Welcome to the party. You’ll wish you just stayed home watching Netflix in about 2 minutes.

Lehky with the very best chance of the night and it goes off the post because, Lehky Luck.

A blast from Letang catches iron. Whew, that could have been a dealbreaker.

Another tip attempt by Toffoli.

Pittsburgh has 37 shots on goal. We do have defence, right?

There’s no quit in Lehkonen as he gets yet another chance. Come on, goal gods, give this guy a break.

Nice save, Monty. 6-0 would just be embarrassing.

And there’s the embarrassment. With 10 seconds left.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) This should be the easiest decision

2) Somehow I don’t believe that will be a free upgrade

1) Sorry, but I’m quite certain the Canadiens didn’t play hockey tonight