Canadiens vs. Penguins Top Six Minutes: The head-scratching continues

Well, that was painful.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Caufield! Welcome back to the big team. Are we the big team?
  • And some fresh blood as Norlinder makes his NHL debut.
  • 600th game for Brendan Gallagher! How is this guy still standing?

First period

  • Oh, for the love of...
  • Just over three minutes in and a gross turnover by Petry makes everyone scramble and Chiarot knocks Primeau way out of his net.
  • Then guess what happens?
  • Ding! Ding! Ding! A Crosby goal.
  • Ouch, Chiarot gets tripped and slams into the boards. He’s not looking so great but he’s up and at ‘em.
  • Beautiful setup started by Norlinder gives Dvorak a shot attempt and he goes wide even though he's about two feet from the net.
  • The Pens have the worst power play in the league. Armia decides to test that theory.
  • Yep, it’s true.
  • However, they’re better at 5-on-5 as Heinen one-times it the second the power play is over to make it 2-0.
  • I can’t even.

Second period

  • Last period ended with 15-5 in shots for Pens and a 3-0 lead.
  • Let’s just hope these next two periods have at least some kind of structure. I’m not even asking for a lot. Just some. A smidge even.
  • Nice glove save by Primeau. Ok, there ya go. Let’s build on that.
  • Caufield walking in three times in a row. Norlinder follows up and Toffoli almost tips it in. Nice energy. Keep building.
  • Seems like the plan is “everyone shoot”. I can get on board with that.
  • Serves me right for starting to feel a teensy bit of hope. We’re sitting at 4-0 now thanks to Blueger.
  • Make that 5-0 just to make sure that tiny bit of hope is totally obliterated.

Third period

  • Hey Montembeault. Welcome to the party. You’ll wish you just stayed home watching Netflix in about 2 minutes.
  • Lehky with the very best chance of the night and it goes off the post because, Lehky Luck.
  • A blast from Letang catches iron. Whew, that could have been a dealbreaker.
  • Another tip attempt by Toffoli.
  • Pittsburgh has 37 shots on goal. We do have defence, right?
  • There’s no quit in Lehkonen as he gets yet another chance. Come on, goal gods, give this guy a break.
  • Nice save, Monty. 6-0 would just be embarrassing.
  • And there’s the embarrassment. With 10 seconds left.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) This should be the easiest decision

2) Somehow I don’t believe that will be a free upgrade

1) Sorry, but I’m quite certain the Canadiens didn’t play hockey tonight

