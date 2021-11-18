Canadiens vs. Penguins Top Six Minutes: The head-scratching continues

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Caufield! Welcome back to the big team. Are we the big team?
- And some fresh blood as Norlinder makes his NHL debut.
- 600th game for Brendan Gallagher! How is this guy still standing?
First period
- Oh, for the love of...
- Just over three minutes in and a gross turnover by Petry makes everyone scramble and Chiarot knocks Primeau way out of his net.
- Then guess what happens?
- Ding! Ding! Ding! A Crosby goal.
- Ouch, Chiarot gets tripped and slams into the boards. He’s not looking so great but he’s up and at ‘em.
- Beautiful setup started by Norlinder gives Dvorak a shot attempt and he goes wide even though he's about two feet from the net.
- The Pens have the worst power play in the league. Armia decides to test that theory.
- Yep, it’s true.
- However, they’re better at 5-on-5 as Heinen one-times it the second the power play is over to make it 2-0.
- I can’t even.
Second period
- Last period ended with 15-5 in shots for Pens and a 3-0 lead.
- Let’s just hope these next two periods have at least some kind of structure. I’m not even asking for a lot. Just some. A smidge even.
- Nice glove save by Primeau. Ok, there ya go. Let’s build on that.
- Caufield walking in three times in a row. Norlinder follows up and Toffoli almost tips it in. Nice energy. Keep building.
- Seems like the plan is “everyone shoot”. I can get on board with that.
- Serves me right for starting to feel a teensy bit of hope. We’re sitting at 4-0 now thanks to Blueger.
- Make that 5-0 just to make sure that tiny bit of hope is totally obliterated.
Third period
- Hey Montembeault. Welcome to the party. You’ll wish you just stayed home watching Netflix in about 2 minutes.
- Lehky with the very best chance of the night and it goes off the post because, Lehky Luck.
- A blast from Letang catches iron. Whew, that could have been a dealbreaker.
- Another tip attempt by Toffoli.
- Pittsburgh has 37 shots on goal. We do have defence, right?
- There’s no quit in Lehkonen as he gets yet another chance. Come on, goal gods, give this guy a break.
- Nice save, Monty. 6-0 would just be embarrassing.
- And there’s the embarrassment. With 10 seconds left.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) This should be the easiest decision
2) Somehow I don’t believe that will be a free upgrade
1) Sorry, but I’m quite certain the Canadiens didn’t play hockey tonight
