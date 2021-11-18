 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Two of the bottom teams in the NHL face off in Montreal.

By Justin Blades
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Penguins region: ATTSN-Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Things aren’t looking great for Montreal’s playoff chances. Through 18 games, they’ve managed four wins, and are currently eight points out of a wild-card position, with seven teams to leapfrog to get into one. It’s not an insurmountable challenge with over 60 games remaining, but given the current construction of the team, the odds have to be low for them going on the necessary run.

Facing that situation, management has decided it’s time to hand the reins to the younger players in the organization. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, and Ryan Poehling already occupy three of the four centre spots on the team. Cayden Primeau gets a second straight start in net after a great display in a losing cause on Tuesday. And Cole Caufield has been recalled from the Laval Rocket to enter the formation tonight, while Mattias Norlinder will play his first NHL game, pairing up with David Savard for his debut.

There are some veterans out of the lineup, and those in place are struggling to make an impact, whether it’s some odd decision-making from Jeff Petry on the blue line or late-game outbursts from Brendan Gallagher, the latest of which prevented his team from at least a chance of tying things up on a six-on-five. Facing a club in a similar position this season, we’ll get a glimpse of what the future has in store for the Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield
Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Mattias Norlinder David Savard
Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Cayden Primeau Samuel Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker Jeff Carter Kasperi Kapanen
Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brock McGinn
Danton Heinen Evan Rodrigues Dominik Simon

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson John Marino
Michael Matheson Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Tristan Jarry Casey DeSmith

