Canadiens vs. Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

Things aren’t looking great for Montreal’s playoff chances. Through 18 games, they’ve managed four wins, and are currently eight points out of a wild-card position, with seven teams to leapfrog to get into one. It’s not an insurmountable challenge with over 60 games remaining, but given the current construction of the team, the odds have to be low for them going on the necessary run.

Facing that situation, management has decided it’s time to hand the reins to the younger players in the organization. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, and Ryan Poehling already occupy three of the four centre spots on the team. Cayden Primeau gets a second straight start in net after a great display in a losing cause on Tuesday. And Cole Caufield has been recalled from the Laval Rocket to enter the formation tonight, while Mattias Norlinder will play his first NHL game, pairing up with David Savard for his debut.

There are some veterans out of the lineup, and those in place are struggling to make an impact, whether it’s some odd decision-making from Jeff Petry on the blue line or late-game outbursts from Brendan Gallagher, the latest of which prevented his team from at least a chance of tying things up on a six-on-five. Facing a club in a similar position this season, we’ll get a glimpse of what the future has in store for the Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Cole Caufield Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry Mattias Norlinder David Savard Alexander Romanov Brett Kulak

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Cayden Primeau Samuel Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust Jason Zucker Jeff Carter Kasperi Kapanen Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brock McGinn Danton Heinen Evan Rodrigues Dominik Simon

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang Marcus Pettersson John Marino Michael Matheson Chad Ruhwedel