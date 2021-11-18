Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price took to the ice by himself earlier this week and is “doing better”. [Sportsnet]
- Placed on waivers on Tuesday, Adam Brooks was picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. [EOTP]
- After throwing a punch in the final seconds of Tuesday night’s game, Brendan Gallagher has been fined $2,500 for roughing New York Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow. [Sportsnet]
- In Montreal’s 14th loss, there was at least one positive — Cayden Primeau’s performance. [Sportsnet]
- It wasn’t just Primeau giving it his all, Micheal Pezzetta tried to light a fire under his team by throwing down with one of NHL’s toughest. [Montreal Gazette]
- Mattias Norlinder will make his NHL debut on Thursday night, just in time to face his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby. [RDS]
- After only collecting four points in the last 13 games, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is “not satisfied” and is looking to contribute more to the Laval Rocket. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Due to not being competitive enough to compete against Team USA or Team Canada, China’s men’s ice hockey team could be pulled from the Beijing Olympics. The final decision will be made on November 25. [CBC]
- The IIHF is hopeful about adding a fresh, fast spin on hockey at future Winter Olympics with 3-on-3 hockey. [Sportsnet]
- Philidelphia Flyers Kevin Hayes’ first goal of the season was for his late brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes. [NHL]
- Auston Matthews is already scoring at a point-per-game pace, but underlying numbers point to an even bigger uptick coming. [TSN]
Loading comments...