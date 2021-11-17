Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jordan Harris’s future plans remain in the balance, as the defender finishes his final NCAA year. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Paging Geoff Molson: is there anyone in the owner’s suite? [Journal de Montreal]
- Former Hab Marc Denis will chair a Quebec provincial government committee investigating the future of hockey in the province. [La Presse]
- Arber Xhekaj has been a bright spot for the Canadiens organization this year. [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Dion Phaneuf has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons. [TSN]
- Fenway Sports Group, the owners of the Boston Red Sox, are reportedly nearing a deal to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins. [TSN | The Athletic]
- Why the IIHF is hopeful to introduce 3-on-3 Olympic hockey. [Sportsnet]
- Are changes in store for the struggling Vancouver Canucks? [TSN]
- A deep dive into Jim Benning’s draft history as Canucks GM. [The Hockey News]
- Former AHL coach Clark Donatelli has been indicted on four counts of sexual assault. [Sportsnet]
- Corey Pronman: NHL prospects I was wrong about, the 2021-22 edition. [The Athletic]
- What is behind Alex Ovechkin’s hot start to the season? [The Athletic]
- Way-too-early picks for the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class. [ESPN]
