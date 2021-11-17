Bottom Six Minutes 18: Cayden Primeau stands out in Habs loss to Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens may be in the midst of one of the more disappointing season starts in recent memory, but they got some good news ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the New York Rangers. Injuries have been part of their problems to start this season, so the return of Jonathan Drouin had the potential to spark them to a victory.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss no such victory materializing.

I’m not alone in the belief that Jeff Petry is playing through an injury, which would be incredibly unnecessary given the state of this team. He hasn’t looked like himself, and his leisurely skate on the second Rangers goal serves as an example of that. If this belief is rooted in any sort of fact, they need to shut him down, because this season is absolutely not worth the risk.

I may be alone in this next thought, which is that Brendan Gallagher could face suspension for his punch of Barclay Goodrow near the end of the third period. Goodrow delivered an Oscar worthy performance in selling the penalty, but I suspect the league might be buying as well.

Finally, I have two silver linings for this particular game, the first being that Christian Dvorak’s two point game is a great sign for this team. He’s had a rough stretch, and though him finding his game won’t be enough to salvage this season, it could be helpful either at the trade deadline, or next season.

The second silver lining is Cayden Primeau. He looked great regardless of the final score, and I believe he may have laid claim to the Canadiens net until one of Jake Allen or Carey Price is ready to return. I felt he looked much better than Samuel Montembeault, and this could be his chance to truly audition for an NHL spot.

Click the play button below for less of a rant this time, and as usual we’ll return with another episode after Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.