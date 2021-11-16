 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: A Primeau performance wasn’t enough

The Habs showed some fight. If only they had some defence.

By Andrea
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Pre-game

  • Drouin, you’re back! Please, help.
  • Primeau, you’re getting your first NHL start of the season! Please, help.

First period

  • The DAD line is back! Let’s hope they pick up where they left off.
  • Primeau is looking pretty good so far. So, yay.
  • Random fun fact: Romanov has 47 hits already this season. And each one was fun to watch.
  • Off to the power play we go after Savard is on the receiving end of a crosscheck.
  • But nah, we don’t want a power play, Wideman says let’s do 4-on-4 instead.
  • Primeau shuffled out of his net to make a save and couldn’t scoot back in time to stop Kakko.
  • We weren’t looking terrible but now we’re scrambling (not you, Primeau. You’re doing just fine. First goal aside since you had no defence help and all). Four minutes left before we regroup.
  • With the seconds ticking down there’s a wild scramble in front of Sheshterkin that almost ends with a Lehky goal.

Second period

  • Dvorak ties it up just over two minutes in.
  • Pezzetta is about to take on Reaves...no, no, no, no... don’t do it Pez.
  • Pezzetta lives to tell the tale!
  • And while they sit in the box to think about what they’ve done, Kreider gives the Rangers back the lead.
  • So, defence, you guys gonna figure this defending thing out before the game is over or...?
  • Evans drives in for a go at the net and draws a penalty.
  • Drouin gets one off the post and fights for the rebound but Sheshterkin has help stopping Drouin’s attempts.
  • Primeau! What a save to keep us in the game. See for yourself:

Third period

  • Two goals. That’s all we need. Just two.
  • Toffoli knows. He catches the Rangers on a bad change and attempts top blocker but goes a tad wide.
  • When I said two goals, I meant two Habs goals, Gauthier.
  • Anderson quickly gives us our hope back just 22 seconds later after swooping in to clean up Dvorak’s rebound to make it a one-goal game once again.
  • Two goals. We still just need two more goals.
  • Chytil hits the crossbar with a wide-open net. Phew!
  • Primeau once again with a huge save to give us a chance. Cayden, where have you been all season?
  • Chiarot rushes in with an attempt to notch his fifth of the season but nadda.
  • That’s game for Gallagher as he throws a gloved punch at Goodrow with 21 seconds left.
  • Thirty-three shots on goal and a great goalie performance wasn’t enough to end this road trip with a win.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) ... at the backs of a lot of opponents

2) At least there’s that

1) Can the NHL award a point just to him?

