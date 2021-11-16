Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: A Primeau performance wasn’t enough

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Drouin, you’re back! Please, help.

Primeau, you’re getting your first NHL start of the season! Please, help.

First period

The DAD line is back! Let’s hope they pick up where they left off.

Primeau is looking pretty good so far. So, yay.

Random fun fact: Romanov has 47 hits already this season. And each one was fun to watch.

Off to the power play we go after Savard is on the receiving end of a crosscheck.

But nah, we don’t want a power play, Wideman says let’s do 4-on-4 instead.

Primeau shuffled out of his net to make a save and couldn’t scoot back in time to stop Kakko.

We weren’t looking terrible but now we’re scrambling (not you, Primeau. You’re doing just fine. First goal aside since you had no defence help and all). Four minutes left before we regroup.

With the seconds ticking down there’s a wild scramble in front of Sheshterkin that almost ends with a Lehky goal.

Second period

Dvorak ties it up just over two minutes in.

Pezzetta is about to take on Reaves...no, no, no, no... don’t do it Pez.

Pezzetta lives to tell the tale!

And while they sit in the box to think about what they’ve done, Kreider gives the Rangers back the lead.

So, defence, you guys gonna figure this defending thing out before the game is over or...?

Evans drives in for a go at the net and draws a penalty.

Drouin gets one off the post and fights for the rebound but Sheshterkin has help stopping Drouin’s attempts.

Primeau! What a save to keep us in the game. See for yourself:

Heck of a glove save by Cayden Primeau! pic.twitter.com/keRAQ6zPdG — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 17, 2021

Third period

Two goals. That’s all we need. Just two.

Toffoli knows. He catches the Rangers on a bad change and attempts top blocker but goes a tad wide.

When I said two goals, I meant two Habs goals, Gauthier.

Anderson quickly gives us our hope back just 22 seconds later after swooping in to clean up Dvorak’s rebound to make it a one-goal game once again.

Two goals. We still just need two more goals.

Chytil hits the crossbar with a wide-open net. Phew!

Primeau once again with a huge save to give us a chance. Cayden, where have you been all season?

Chiarot rushes in with an attempt to notch his fifth of the season but nadda.

That’s game for Gallagher as he throws a gloved punch at Goodrow with 21 seconds left.

Thirty-three shots on goal and a great goalie performance wasn’t enough to end this road trip with a win.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) ... at the backs of a lot of opponents

2) At least there’s that

1) Can the NHL award a point just to him?