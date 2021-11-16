Canadiens @ Rangers Top Six Minutes: A Primeau performance wasn’t enough

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Drouin, you’re back! Please, help.
- Primeau, you’re getting your first NHL start of the season! Please, help.
First period
- The DAD line is back! Let’s hope they pick up where they left off.
- Primeau is looking pretty good so far. So, yay.
- Random fun fact: Romanov has 47 hits already this season. And each one was fun to watch.
- Off to the power play we go after Savard is on the receiving end of a crosscheck.
- But nah, we don’t want a power play, Wideman says let’s do 4-on-4 instead.
- Primeau shuffled out of his net to make a save and couldn’t scoot back in time to stop Kakko.
- We weren’t looking terrible but now we’re scrambling (not you, Primeau. You’re doing just fine. First goal aside since you had no defence help and all). Four minutes left before we regroup.
- With the seconds ticking down there’s a wild scramble in front of Sheshterkin that almost ends with a Lehky goal.
Second period
- Dvorak ties it up just over two minutes in.
- Pezzetta is about to take on Reaves...no, no, no, no... don’t do it Pez.
- Pezzetta lives to tell the tale!
- And while they sit in the box to think about what they’ve done, Kreider gives the Rangers back the lead.
- So, defence, you guys gonna figure this defending thing out before the game is over or...?
- Evans drives in for a go at the net and draws a penalty.
- Drouin gets one off the post and fights for the rebound but Sheshterkin has help stopping Drouin’s attempts.
- Primeau! What a save to keep us in the game. See for yourself:
Heck of a glove save by Cayden Primeau! pic.twitter.com/keRAQ6zPdG— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 17, 2021
Third period
- Two goals. That’s all we need. Just two.
- Toffoli knows. He catches the Rangers on a bad change and attempts top blocker but goes a tad wide.
- When I said two goals, I meant two Habs goals, Gauthier.
- Anderson quickly gives us our hope back just 22 seconds later after swooping in to clean up Dvorak’s rebound to make it a one-goal game once again.
- Two goals. We still just need two more goals.
- Chytil hits the crossbar with a wide-open net. Phew!
- Primeau once again with a huge save to give us a chance. Cayden, where have you been all season?
- Chiarot rushes in with an attempt to notch his fifth of the season but nadda.
- That’s game for Gallagher as he throws a gloved punch at Goodrow with 21 seconds left.
- Thirty-three shots on goal and a great goalie performance wasn’t enough to end this road trip with a win.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) ... at the backs of a lot of opponents
2) At least there’s that
1) Can the NHL award a point just to him?
Loading comments...