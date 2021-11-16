 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal’s offence gets a boost with the return of Jonathan Drouin.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ New York Rangers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Rangers region: MSG
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

After a disastrous third period in their last game versus the Boston Bruins, the Canadiens enter tonight’s contest with some good news, as Jonathan Drouin returns to the formation after missing time with headaches. He will slot onto a familiar line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson, as Dominique Ducharme hopes to reignite that chemistry.

There’s also some bad new as Mike Hoffman will be out long enough to need to go on IR, and Jake Allen indeed has a concussion from his contact with Dylan Larkin in the first game of this road trip. Tonight it will be Cayden Primeau getting the call for his first game of the season, taking on the Rangers’ quality power play in his seventh NHL start.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher
Jonathan Drouin Christian Dvorak Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Cayden Primeau Samuel Montembeault

New York Rangers projected lineup

Forwards

Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Barclay Goodrow
Artemiy Panarin Ryan Strome Kaapo Kakko
Alexis Lafrenière Filip Chytil Julien Gauthier
Dryden Hunt Kevin Rooney Ryan Reaves

Defencemen

Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth Nils Lundkvist

Goaltenders

Igor Shesterkin Alexandar Georgiev

