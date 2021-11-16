Canadiens @ Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Rangers region: MSG
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct
After a disastrous third period in their last game versus the Boston Bruins, the Canadiens enter tonight’s contest with some good news, as Jonathan Drouin returns to the formation after missing time with headaches. He will slot onto a familiar line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson, as Dominique Ducharme hopes to reignite that chemistry.
There’s also some bad new as Mike Hoffman will be out long enough to need to go on IR, and Jake Allen indeed has a concussion from his contact with Dylan Larkin in the first game of this road trip. Tonight it will be Cayden Primeau getting the call for his first game of the season, taking on the Rangers’ quality power play in his seventh NHL start.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Tyler Toffoli
|Nick Suzuki
|Brendan Gallagher
|Jonathan Drouin
|Christian Dvorak
|Josh Anderson
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Jake Evans
|Joel Armia
|Michael Pezzetta
|Ryan Poehling
|Alex Belzile
Defencemen
|Ben Chiarot
|Jeff Petry
|Brett Kulak
|David Savard
|Alexander Romanov
|Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Cayden Primeau
|Samuel Montembeault
New York Rangers projected lineup
Forwards
|Chris Kreider
|Mika Zibanejad
|Barclay Goodrow
|Artemiy Panarin
|Ryan Strome
|Kaapo Kakko
|Alexis Lafrenière
|Filip Chytil
|Julien Gauthier
|Dryden Hunt
|Kevin Rooney
|Ryan Reaves
Defencemen
|Ryan Lindgren
|Adam Fox
|K'Andre Miller
|Jacob Trouba
|Patrik Nemeth
|Nils Lundkvist
Goaltenders
|Igor Shesterkin
|Alexandar Georgiev
