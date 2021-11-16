Tuesday Habs Headlines: Hot Start

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Prospect Sean Farrell has gotten off to a hot start in the NCAA. [Canadiens]
- The Habs open their 12th outdoor rink in Quebec. [Canadiens]
- Montreal is still trying to win at any cost, whether that be starting Jake Allen more times than any other starter in the league (before he got hurt), or playing more experienced (but perhaps less skilled) players over the kids. It might be time to change the plan, not because they’re throwing in the towel, but because doing so might help right the ship. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- With ten positive tests for COVID amongst their players, the Sens games have been postponed until at least November 20th. [TSN | Sportsnet | NHL]
- The delayed 2020 Hall of Fame class finally has their moment. [Sportsnet | NHL]
- Vancouver is in just as bad a spot as they were in last year, and this year, they don’t have the same excuses. [Sportsnet | The Hockey News]
Loading comments...