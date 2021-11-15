Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- One big win that came out of Saturday’s loss against the Red Wings was that after losing Allen, and Samuel Montembeault’s two quick goals, was that the Habs kept fighting and didn’t crumble. [RDS]
- Things aren’t about to get any easier for the Canadiens after losing yet another key player in Jake Allen. [Sportsnet]
- The Hockey Inside/Out team discuss the areas they would focus on if tasked with rebuilding the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Habs-Bruins rivalry seems to have tamed over the past few seasons. Here’s how it can reignite. [Yahoo Sports]
- In the absence of Shea Weber, Guy Lafleur thinks the Canadiens should name a captain — and that name is Brendan Gallagher. [Journal de Montreal]
- Discussing how Alexander Romanov has been playing his best hockey and Gallagher’s leadership. [TSN690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green called out the “atrocious” officiating during Saturday night’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of refs, do they treat stars like Connor McDavid differently when it comes to calling penalties? [Sportsnet]
- A key part of the Edmonton Oilers dynasty both on and off the ice, Kevin Lowe never really saw himself as “a Hall of Famer.” [NHL]
- You get a fine! And you get a fine! Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evan Rodrigues was fined $2,500 for a dangerous trip on Ottawa’s Zach Sanford [TSN] and Minnesota Wild’s Alex Goligoski was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Seattle Kraken’s Jordan Eberle. [TSN]
