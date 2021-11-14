Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: A frustrating evening in Beantown

- Pre-Game Thoughts
- My God, almost two years without playing the Bruins, I almost miss those jerks.
- Not really, I hope they step on Legos and feel nothing but sadness.
- It’s snowing and I had a few flights at local watering holes today, lets have some fun folks!
First Period
- I can’t help but think Michael Pezzetta playing the Bruins is going to lead to something dumb.
- Also the “Perfection Line” remains one of the dumbest names in hockey today.
- Happy to see Adam Brooks in the lineup, very sad to see Mike Hoffman not in it.
- And godspeed Samuel Montembeault, you’re gonna need it.
- Ugh, Brad Marchand
- I can only hope Nick Foligno tries to fight a Hab again to avenge someone’s honour like in the playoffs, since that worked so well.
- First goal to the Habs?!
- Yes I’m just as shocked as you are.
- Oh no, here come the toilet paper soft penalty calls.
- Hey what a great penalty kill, let’s see if they can scor...and there’s another baby soft penalty.
- Hey look, Marchand is a dirty cheater and also can take penalties!
- I’ll take that first period every single day, a goal, a lead, and no one shoving their player into a goalie!
Second Period
- Okay boys, a power play goal would be super dope to start the second period.
- Well, at least you didn’t get scored on!
- Oooof so close David Savard!
- Are we just going to let Foligno hack at Montembeault all day refs?
- What an absolutely massive save by Montembeault!
- One does not simply hit Josh Anderson, the Bruins just learned that the hard way.
- Less icing, and less goals against fellas.
- I guess tripping penalties aren’t a thing now.
- This is a Jake Evans appreciation post folks.
- I think Marchand should continue to try and hit David Savard, it went so well the first time.
- IS THAT A MICHAEL PEZZETTA GOAL?
- IN THIS ECONOMY?
- I am no joke, ecstatic for Pezzetta who is making me eat so so much crow.
Third Period
- Not the most ideal of starts guys
- Jeff buddy, I need you to absolutely remove your head from your bum and figure out what’s wrong.
- Oh my god Petry, I love you dearly but this might be the worst stretch I’ve ever seen you play.
- I suppose it’s a lot better to lose off of really stupid fluke goals, as opposed to getting blown out though.
- Bruins fans are ole’ing after getting a one in a million fluke goal..I’ve decided I want to crush their dreams now.
- Oh dear Montembeault.
- I loathe the USA chant so much, it’s unoriginal and just super lame.
- Lets see some fight boys, make me eat some more crow.
- Well Monty is on the bench, now or never fellas!
- And the puck hits the ref, and goes for an empty net goal.
- Absolutely unbelievable.
- See y’all on Tuesday, hopefully there’s some better bounces in store for the Habs.
