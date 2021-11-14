Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: A frustrating evening in Beantown

Pre-Game Thoughts

My God, almost two years without playing the Bruins, I almost miss those jerks.

Not really, I hope they step on Legos and feel nothing but sadness.

It’s snowing and I had a few flights at local watering holes today, lets have some fun folks!

First Period

I can’t help but think Michael Pezzetta playing the Bruins is going to lead to something dumb.

Also the “Perfection Line” remains one of the dumbest names in hockey today.

Happy to see Adam Brooks in the lineup, very sad to see Mike Hoffman not in it.

And godspeed Samuel Montembeault, you’re gonna need it.

Ugh, Brad Marchand

I can only hope Nick Foligno tries to fight a Hab again to avenge someone’s honour like in the playoffs, since that worked so well.

First goal to the Habs?!

Yes I’m just as shocked as you are.

Oh no, here come the toilet paper soft penalty calls.

Hey what a great penalty kill, let’s see if they can scor...and there’s another baby soft penalty.

Hey look, Marchand is a dirty cheater and also can take penalties!

I’ll take that first period every single day, a goal, a lead, and no one shoving their player into a goalie!

Second Period

Okay boys, a power play goal would be super dope to start the second period.

Well, at least you didn’t get scored on!

Oooof so close David Savard!

Are we just going to let Foligno hack at Montembeault all day refs?

What an absolutely massive save by Montembeault!

One does not simply hit Josh Anderson, the Bruins just learned that the hard way.

Less icing, and less goals against fellas.

I guess tripping penalties aren’t a thing now.

This is a Jake Evans appreciation post folks.

I think Marchand should continue to try and hit David Savard, it went so well the first time.

IS THAT A MICHAEL PEZZETTA GOAL?

IN THIS ECONOMY?

I am no joke, ecstatic for Pezzetta who is making me eat so so much crow.

Third Period

Not the most ideal of starts guys

Jeff buddy, I need you to absolutely remove your head from your bum and figure out what’s wrong.

Oh my god Petry, I love you dearly but this might be the worst stretch I’ve ever seen you play.

I suppose it’s a lot better to lose off of really stupid fluke goals, as opposed to getting blown out though.

Bruins fans are ole’ing after getting a one in a million fluke goal..I’ve decided I want to crush their dreams now.

Oh dear Montembeault.

I loathe the USA chant so much, it’s unoriginal and just super lame.

Lets see some fight boys, make me eat some more crow.

Well Monty is on the bench, now or never fellas!

And the puck hits the ref, and goes for an empty net goal.

Absolutely unbelievable.

See y’all on Tuesday, hopefully there’s some better bounces in store for the Habs.

