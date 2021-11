Michael Pezzetta has had a great start to his 2021-22 season, and now it’s gotten even better with his first NHL goal.

It might be Adam Brooks first goal as a Hab, or it might be Pezzetta's first NHL goal...Either way it's 2-1 Habs! pic.twitter.com/gEHwal2iz2 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 15, 2021