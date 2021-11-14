Canadiens @ Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Bruins region: NESN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The Canadiens claimed another point last night, running their streak to three after not having even back-to-back positive results until this week. There were some tough opponents in that stretch, including an improving Los Angeles Kings team, a very good Calgary Flames squad, and a Detroit Red Wings team playing at full strength. It would have been better to turn one of those overtime losses into a win, especially last night versus a division rival they’re chasing, but things are starting to look better for the team.

One of the developments has been the introduction of both Ryan Poehling and Michael Pezzetta to the lineup. They combined to create the game’s first goal on Saturday night, and were giving Dominique Ducharme a quality fourth line than can draw penalties, play in the offensive zone, and even contribute offensively. The coach has decided to break them up tonight however with Mike Hoffman out with an injury.

Right now, every unit is firing except for the one Christian Dvorak is leading, and getting the team’s new acquisition going has to be the coaching staff’s top priority. He’s really missing playing with Jonathan Drouin (who did resume skating this morning), but he has a lot more to offer than what we’ve seen so far. Poehling will move to his line this evening, playing opposite Brendan Gallagher. Whether he’s involved in a positive way tonight could be one of the deciding factors in how many points the Canadiens take home from Boston.

Adam Brooks will slot into Poehling’s place on the fourth line, and that unit will try to at least maintain an even shot and goal differential in the match.

The biggest factor may be in goal, where we will see the Samuel Montembeault get the start. He had a rough beginning last night when thrust into action upon Jake Allen’s exit, so hopefully this time around he feels more prepared. He’ll have to be when going up against the Patrice Bergeron line with matchups in the Bruins’ favour.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Ryan Poehling Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta Adam Brooks Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry Brett Kulak David Savard Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron David Pastrnak Taylor Hall Charlie Coyle Nick Foligno Jake DeBrusk Erik Haula Karson Kuhlman Anton Blidh Tomas Nosek Curtis Lazar

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Derek Forbort Charlie McAvoy Matt Grzelcyk Brandon Carlo Jakub Zboril Connor Clifton