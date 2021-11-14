 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens @ Bruins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

What does the rivalry look like 21 months after its last instalment?

By Justin Blades
NHL: FEB 12 Canadiens at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Bruins region: NESN
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The Canadiens claimed another point last night, running their streak to three after not having even back-to-back positive results until this week. There were some tough opponents in that stretch, including an improving Los Angeles Kings team, a very good Calgary Flames squad, and a Detroit Red Wings team playing at full strength. It would have been better to turn one of those overtime losses into a win, especially last night versus a division rival they’re chasing, but things are starting to look better for the team.

One of the developments has been the introduction of both Ryan Poehling and Michael Pezzetta to the lineup. They combined to create the game’s first goal on Saturday night, and were giving Dominique Ducharme a quality fourth line than can draw penalties, play in the offensive zone, and even contribute offensively. The coach has decided to break them up tonight however with Mike Hoffman out with an injury.

Right now, every unit is firing except for the one Christian Dvorak is leading, and getting the team’s new acquisition going has to be the coaching staff’s top priority. He’s really missing playing with Jonathan Drouin (who did resume skating this morning), but he has a lot more to offer than what we’ve seen so far. Poehling will move to his line this evening, playing opposite Brendan Gallagher. Whether he’s involved in a positive way tonight could be one of the deciding factors in how many points the Canadiens take home from Boston.

Adam Brooks will slot into Poehling’s place on the fourth line, and that unit will try to at least maintain an even shot and goal differential in the match.

The biggest factor may be in goal, where we will see the Samuel Montembeault get the start. He had a rough beginning last night when thrust into action upon Jake Allen’s exit, so hopefully this time around he feels more prepared. He’ll have to be when going up against the Patrice Bergeron line with matchups in the Bruins’ favour.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tyler Toffoli Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Ryan Poehling Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen Jake Evans Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta Adam Brooks Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak David Savard
Alexander Romanov Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall Charlie Coyle Nick Foligno
Jake DeBrusk Erik Haula Karson Kuhlman
Anton Blidh Tomas Nosek Curtis Lazar

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Derek Forbort Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril Connor Clifton

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jeremy Swayman Linus Ullmark

