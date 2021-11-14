Bottom Six Minutes 16: A point, but at what cost?

So far this season, matchups against the Detroit Red Wings have been the kindest to the Montreal Canadiens. As such, a Saturday night matchup against them was a welcome opportunity to try and earn back-to-back wins for the first time in this trying season.

Welcome to your Bottom Six Minutes, in which I’ll discuss the search for consecutive wins continuing.

I have to address the Sportsnet broadcast before anything. It had all the emotion and excitement of a vice-principal reading an obituary over the PA system at a high school. Beyond that, they mispronounced names constantly, and even referred to Joel Armia — who is definitely a forward for the Habs — as an underrated defenseman. It was not a banner night for broadcasters.

It was not a banner night for Jeff Petry either. He has had some struggles this season, but his giveaway in the first period led to a rush in which he shoved Dylan Larkin violently into his own goaltender. Jake Allen had to leave the game as a result, and if it is the concussion that many expect it to be, the team might be without his services for some time. I’ll touch on that play, and how Petry needs to step up his game for this team.

This game’s silver lining, however, is Ryan Poehling. Not only did he find the net for the first time in the NHL this season, he was arguably the best forward for the team in Detroit. I maintain that he is worth an extended look with the team moving forward, and if this is him taking the next step in his playing career, it’s great news for the Canadiens organization.

Click the play button below to hear my full rant on the broadcast and all. Of course, there is a very quick turnaround this time, as I’ll be back with another episode after tonight’s game against the hated Boston Bruins.