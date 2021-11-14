Rocket vs. Comets recap & highlights: Cole Caufield scores, Rocket fall 5-3

Less than 24 hours after a thrilling win, the Laval Rocket took back to home ice against the Utica Comets. Clearly feeling the effects of playing an afternoon game after going to overtime the night before, they put forth a valiant comeback effort before collapsing in the third period.

The first period was largely controlled by the Comets, jumping out to an 8-1 lead on the shot counter after just half the period. Aided by a Danick Martel cross-checking penalty, they had a number of good scoring chances, but Cayden Primeau was equal to the task, giving them nothing easy.

Even after the Rocket killed off the Martel penalty, the ice remained tilted in Utica’s favour. With just over four minutes remaining in the period, Ryan Schmelzer redirected a Tyler Wotherspoon point shot, giving Primeau no chance to make a save and putting the Comets up 1-0.

That is how the period would end, but it could have been much worse if not for Primeau. Among his 12 saves, he robbed Nolan Foote on two consecutive scoring chances at the end of the period, allowing his team to enter the second down only one despite being outshot 13-5.

Unfortunately things didn’t get much better in the second period. After a somewhat scary moment where Primeau went down due to taking an accidental stick to the face, the Comets were able to hem the rocket in, and Joe Gambardella was able to bang in a loose puck in the slot to make it 2-0.

But the Rocket would get one back. After coincidental minors to Brandon Baddock and Fabian Zetterlund for hooking and diving respectively, some wide open four-on-four was in order. Jean-Sebastien Dea drove the slot and slammed home a Tory Dello dump that ricocheted right to him in front to make it 2-1.

Notre premier but de l'après-midi !

Our first goal of the afternoon!#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/Nip9e19azL — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 13, 2021

And then, the kid everyone has had their eyes on in Laval made his mark on the game. Cole Caufield took a puck down below the goal line, and elected a very low percentage shot that only he could attempt. Banking it off the back of Nico Daws, even the refs didn’t believe he had scored until they checked the replay. Just like that, 2-2 and the Rocket had clawed back into a game they looked very out of.

À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE ⬇️



BY POPULAR DEMAND ⬇️#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/bK6zEn7yvk — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 13, 2021

It seemed as if the Rocket found a magical second wind in that frame, after looking quite listless for the first 30 minutes or so. And they kept on rolling with that newfound energy in the third. Starting the period with a power play, Jesse Ylonen unleashed an absolute cannon from the left faceoff circle to complete the comeback and take the lead.

Pour prendre l'avance !



To take the lead!#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/O8zguMOrtX — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 13, 2021

All of a sudden, it was wave after wave of Rocket incursions into Comets territory. Gabriel Bourque would take an elbowing penalty to give the comets a break from the pressure, but when they got their scoring chances, Cayden Primeau stood tall.

But with just over eight minutes left, Joel Scheuneman threw a blind pass below his goal line towards the point, and Jeremy Groleau jumped on it. Gambardella would finish it off for his second of the night, tying the game at three apiece.

And with less than two minutes to play, Graeme Clarke was sent in on the right side by Frederik Gauthier. Primeau was able to make the initial save, but Clarke jarred the puck loose from his grasp and roofed the rebound to make it 4-3. The Comets would add an empty netter to complete a 5-3 win and thwart a valiant comeback effort by a tired Rocket squad.

Thoughts